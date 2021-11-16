Global Soft Tissue Repair Market Size, Industry Growth Rate, Analysis Report 2021-2026
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Soft Tissue Repair Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global soft tissue repair market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.
Soft tissues consist of muscles, tendons, fascia, nerves, fat, ligaments, blood vessels, synovial membranes, etc., that connect, surround, support other structures and organs of the body. Intensive physical activities can result in pain, sprains, strains, swelling, bursitis, tendonitis, contusions, etc. As a result, numerous remedial interventions are adopted for restoring, repairing, and regenerating soft tissues. Besides this, the use of allografts and xenografts is also becoming popular for repairing severe damages.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Soft Tissue Repair Market Trends:
The increasing risk of developing an injury in soft tissues, especially among children, is driving the soft tissue repair market. Besides this, the expanding geriatric population is also catalyzing the demand for biomaterials that can effectively repair damaged soft tissues in a short duration. Moreover, the elevating incidences of musculoskeletal disorders are further escalating the demand for biomedical implants to reorganize the bone and its associated soft tissues, thereby bolstering the global market. Additionally, the expanding medical tourism sector and rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities will continue to fuel the global soft tissue repair market in the coming years.
Global Soft Tissue Repair Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
AbbVie Inc.
Arthrex Inc
Becton Dickinson and Company
Baxter International Inc
Cryolife Inc.
Integra LifeSciences Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic Plc
Organogenesis Inc.
Smith & Nephew plc
Stryker Corporation
Terumo Corporation
Breakup by Product:
Fixation Products
Suture
Suture Anchors
Tissue Patch/Match
Biological
Synthetic
Breakup by Application:
Orthopedic Surgery
Breast Reconstruction
Hernia Repair
Skin Repair
Vaginal Sling Repair
Cardiovascular Surgery
Others
Breakup by End-Use:
Hospitals and Clinics
Research and Academic Institutes
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
