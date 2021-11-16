Antifungal Drugs Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2023

Antifungal Drugs Market is expected to rise from $13,719 mn in 2016 to $17,718 mn by 2023. To register a CAGR of 3.7%, during the forecast period, 2017 - 2023.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Antifungal Drugs Market by Drug Type [Echinocandins {Caspofungin, Micafungin, Anidulafungin, and Others}, Azoles {Imidazoles, Voricanazole, Thiazoles, and Others}, Polyenes {Amphotericin B, Candicidin, Hamycin, Natamycin, and Others}, Allylamines {Butenafine, Terbinafine, and Naftifine}, and Others], Infection Type [Superficial Antifungal Infection and Systemic Antifungal Infection], Dosage form [Drugs, Ointment, Powder, and Others] and Therapeutic Indication [Aspergillosis, Dermatophytosis, Candidiasis, and Others] - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Antifungal Drugs Market is expected to rise from $13,719 million in 2016 to $17,718 million by 2023. The industry is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.7%, during the forecast period, 2017 - 2023.

The surge in prevalence of fungal infections worldwide, increase in knowledge of myriad fungal infections among populace, and rise in government funds to tackle antifungal diseases drive the growth of the global antifungal drugs market. Additionally, expiration of existing patents and rise in funding from public & private organizations would provide lucrative opportunities to emerging market players in the near future. However, growth in population that possess antifungal drug resistance and side-effects associated with antifungal drugs hamper market growth.

Azoles projected to be the primary drug type in the near future

Based on drug type, azoles is projected to be the largest and fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% to occupy more than one-third of the global market by 2023. Azoles play an active role in the treatment of many fungal infections and the newer versions have evolved to be the first line of defense against myriad fungal infections such as aspergillosis.

Drugs to dominate the global market based on dosage

By dosage form, drugs are not only anticipated to remain the dominant segment in the near future but are also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.2%. They are expected to generate more than 30% of the global market revenue by 2023, owing to their stability with respect to physical, chemical, and microbiological attributes that help in providing accurate dosage to the patients.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global antifungal drugs market, such as Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Scynexis Inc., Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

The other players of the global antifungals drugs market include Astellas Pharma, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc. (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Kramer Laboratories, Basilea Pharmaceutical Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., and Tecan Group.

Key Benefits of the Antifungal Drugs Market Report:

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

It offers discussion to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

It profiles key market players and their strategies which help to understand the competitive outlook of the market

It incorporates the Porters Five Forces model to interpret the bargaining power of suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes, and competition among the key players

