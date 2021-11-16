Structural Health Monitoring Market Size, Top Companies, Growth, Analysis Report 2021-2026

Structural Health Monitoring Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Structural Health Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global structural health monitoring market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Structural health monitoring (SHM) helps in implementing a damage identification strategy for aerospace, mechanical, and civil engineering infrastructure. It relies on non-destructive acoustic emission and ultrasonic and thermal imaging technologies to prevent abnormalities caused by incorrect construction, deterioration, lack of quality control or excessive accidental or environmental load. As a result, SHM is widely utilized for bridges, power, and wind energy plants, water, gas and oil pipelines rigs, tunnels, and pavements across the globe.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/structural-health-monitoring-market/requestsample

Global Structural Health Monitoring Market Trends:

SHM finds application in civil engineering as it assists in improving the understanding of field structural behavior, detecting damages at an early age of problem initiation, reducing inspection and repair time, encouraging the use of innovative materials, and developing rational management and maintenance strategies. This, along with rapid digitization and the advent of smart sensors, represents one of the key factors bolstering market growth. Apart from this, numerous technological advancements, such as the integration of data acquisition systems and innovative communication modules, are contributing to market growth.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/structural-health-monitoring-market

Global Structural Health Monitoring Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Acellent Technologies Inc.

Bridge Diagnostics Inc.

Campbell Scientific In

COWI A/S

Digitexx Data Systems Inc

FEAC Engineering

HBK – Hottinger Brüel & Kjær (Spectris plc)

James Fisher and Sons plc

National Instruments Corporation

RST Instruments Ltd.

Sisgeo S.r.l.

Sixense Enterprises Inc.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Wired

Wireless

Breakup by Implementation Method:

New Construction

Retrofitting

Breakup by Vertical:

Civil Infrastructure

Aerospace and Defense

Energy

Mining

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report:

Air Traffic Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/air-traffic-management-market

Enterprise Asset Leasing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/enterprise-asset-leasing-market

Nurse Call Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nurse-call-systems-market

Aerospace Robotics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aerospace-robotics-market

Genitourinary Drugs Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/genitourinary-drugs-market

Fog Computing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fog-computing-market

Smart Display Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-display-market

Meat Processing Equipment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/meat-processing-equipment-market

Data Center Generator Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-center-generator-market

Sewing Machine Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sewing-machine-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.