Blackhat organizers rope in Spire Solutions as a Strategic Sponsor for @Hack in KSA
Spire will showcase numerous cybersecurity solutions under the theme ‘Enhancing infosec in the Kingdom’
We have been supporting the Kingdom with its cybersecurity needs since our inception and have also opened an office in Riyadh to work even more closely with our Saudi customers and channel partners”RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuesday, November 16, 2021 – Saudi Arabia is making huge technology investments towards enabling Vision 2030 and Giga projects like NEOM and has also expressed its interest to bid for World Expo 2030. With all this comes the responsibility to protect the electronic and digital assets that make these initiatives happen.
— Sanjeev Walia, Founder & President, Spire Solutions
With security at its core, the Saudi Federation for Cyber Security, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP) and Informatech, in association with the iconic Blackhat, are co-organizing @Hack from November 28 to 30 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center. The organizers have roped in the Middle East and Africa region’s leading value-added distributor Spire Solutions as one of the Strategic Sponsors to introduce regionally relevant cybersecurity solutions to CISOs and other security professionals attending the event.
Spire’s Founder & President Sanjeev Walia said “Security professionals from our region regularly travel to the USA for Blackhat and it was about time to have its regional version. Thanks to SAFCSP and Informatech for making @Hack happen in Saudi Arabia and inviting Spire to play an important role. We have been supporting the Kingdom with its cybersecurity needs since our inception and have also opened an office in Riyadh to work even more closely with our Saudi customers and channel partners to enhance infosec in the Kingdom. @Hack will be a highly impactful platform to showcase our capabilities to key stakeholders in the Kingdom.”
“We are proud that when @Hack launches it will be the most influential and impactful infosec gathering across the region, 3x larger than any other cyber event. Having the right support system from the industry is crucial. We are pleased to have MEA’s leading VAD Spire Solutions as a Strategic Sponsor to support our vision and introduce regionally relevant cybersecurity solutions, in association with their technology partners, to participants of the event.” said Michael Champion, Regional EVP at Informa Markets.
Dubbed as Spiretrons of Arabia, Spire’s main theme will be ‘Enhancing infosec in the Kingdom”, which is in line with the main theme of @Hack – Infosec on the edge. Spire will showcase several niche solutions and services by featuring its technology partners such as Spire Data (analytics and AI), Cribl (data and SOC optimization), ThreatConnect (RQ, TIP and SOAR), Digital Shadows (digital risk management), Solarwinds (secure IT operations management), Group-IB (threat intelligence and attribution), Gigamon (network visibility), Corelight (network detection and response), Rapid7 (shared visibility, analytics and automation), CyberArk (privilege access management) and Atos (data, identity and access management).
About @Hack
At its launch @Hack will be one of the world’s largest infosec shows – bringing together global CISOs from front page companies, elite ethical hackers, more Black Hat trainers than anywhere except Vegas, and over 14,000 visitors.
www.athack.com
About Spire Solutions
Spire Solutions is the Middle East & Africa region’s leading value-added distributor (VAD), with exclusive distribution rights for some of the world’s best-known cybersecurity vendors (OEMs). Spire Solutions has built a reputation of being the preferred security partner to CISOs of several government organizations and enterprises in the region.
www.spiresolutions.com
Naveen Bharadwaj
Spire Solutions
+971 4 427 9940
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn