Submit Release
News Search

There were 898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,625 in the last 365 days.

Cheers to Good Works! Lampkin Foundation Raises Over $25K at Wine Tasting Fundraiser

D'Andre Lampkin joined by Lampkin Foundation leadership Marcellus McMillian, Tywanna Hill, Michael Porto, and Eugene Cannida

D'Andre Lampkin joined by Lampkin Foundation leadership Marcellus McMillian, Tywanna Hill, Michael Porto, and Eugene Cannida

Ontario, California-based nonprofit raises over $25,000 to fund the overhead costs for the 2022 fiscal year.

It's been an honor to watch D'Andre grow the organization for the past 5 years starting as an intimate setting and becoming one of the most well-known contributors in the Inland Empire”
— Mrs. California, Courtney O'Steen
ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation, a 501(c)(3) human service organization, raised over $25,000 in support of its organization's overhead cost along with donations earmarked for the organization's 2022 Social Good Scholarship Fund.

Over 50 guests gathered in Ontario, California on November 7, 2021, for their wine tasting fundraiser. The event was attended by Lampkin Foundation supporters from within and around the southern California region. Charitable donations were raised through ticket sales, sponsorships, and corporate contributions.

The Lampkin Foundation is an operating Foundation. The majority of the Lampkin Foundation’s charitable work is performed and implemented by volunteer staff and partnering organizations. The organization currently operates programs within the United States that have a significant impact in a wide range of issue areas, including education, economic development, civic engagement, health and wellness, and proving resources for under-served communities. On average, the charity helps over 1100 families through its food pantry, assists communities following natural and man-made disasters through its Disaster Relief Effort Initiative, and provides 3 scholarships annually to students demonstrating a strong desire to make their community stronger and more resilient.

The event was headlined by television host, actor, and comedian K-von Moezzi. Performances were also delivered by violinist and pianist Elizabeth Bacher and comedian magician Justin Rivera. Sponsors of the event included Care Staffing Professionals, Favor Films, Cosina De Bella, AnEu Trucking Company, Fox Chu, Hilltop HR Consulting, San Antonio Winery, and Joy City.

Among the attendees was Mrs. California, Courtney O'Steen, who was applauded for being a 5-year supporter of the D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation. "It's been an honor to watch D'Andre grow the organization for the past 5 years starting as an intimate setting and becoming one of the most well-known contributors in the Inland Empire," Courtney said. "D'Andre and his team of professionals have assembled great contributors in the city of Ontario as well as across the United States and overseas."

“I like what they do. Taking care of communities; taking care of families," said Eugene Cannida, Lampkin Foundation Advisory Committee Member. "I think you should donate to the Lampkin Foundation because they have great ties to people in the city and pull resources in the city together to help people who need it," he added.

Anyone interested in donating can contact the Lampkin Foundation at 909-906-2068 or visit www.lampkinfoundation.org/donate

Marcellus McMillian
D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation
+1 909-906-2068
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Cheers to Good Works! Lampkin Foundation Raises Over $25K at Wine Tasting Fundraiser

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.