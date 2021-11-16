Cheers to Good Works! Lampkin Foundation Raises Over $25K at Wine Tasting Fundraiser
Ontario, California-based nonprofit raises over $25,000 to fund the overhead costs for the 2022 fiscal year.
It's been an honor to watch D'Andre grow the organization for the past 5 years starting as an intimate setting and becoming one of the most well-known contributors in the Inland Empire”ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation, a 501(c)(3) human service organization, raised over $25,000 in support of its organization's overhead cost along with donations earmarked for the organization's 2022 Social Good Scholarship Fund.
— Mrs. California, Courtney O'Steen
Over 50 guests gathered in Ontario, California on November 7, 2021, for their wine tasting fundraiser. The event was attended by Lampkin Foundation supporters from within and around the southern California region. Charitable donations were raised through ticket sales, sponsorships, and corporate contributions.
The Lampkin Foundation is an operating Foundation. The majority of the Lampkin Foundation’s charitable work is performed and implemented by volunteer staff and partnering organizations. The organization currently operates programs within the United States that have a significant impact in a wide range of issue areas, including education, economic development, civic engagement, health and wellness, and proving resources for under-served communities. On average, the charity helps over 1100 families through its food pantry, assists communities following natural and man-made disasters through its Disaster Relief Effort Initiative, and provides 3 scholarships annually to students demonstrating a strong desire to make their community stronger and more resilient.
The event was headlined by television host, actor, and comedian K-von Moezzi. Performances were also delivered by violinist and pianist Elizabeth Bacher and comedian magician Justin Rivera. Sponsors of the event included Care Staffing Professionals, Favor Films, Cosina De Bella, AnEu Trucking Company, Fox Chu, Hilltop HR Consulting, San Antonio Winery, and Joy City.
Among the attendees was Mrs. California, Courtney O'Steen, who was applauded for being a 5-year supporter of the D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation. "It's been an honor to watch D'Andre grow the organization for the past 5 years starting as an intimate setting and becoming one of the most well-known contributors in the Inland Empire," Courtney said. "D'Andre and his team of professionals have assembled great contributors in the city of Ontario as well as across the United States and overseas."
“I like what they do. Taking care of communities; taking care of families," said Eugene Cannida, Lampkin Foundation Advisory Committee Member. "I think you should donate to the Lampkin Foundation because they have great ties to people in the city and pull resources in the city together to help people who need it," he added.
Anyone interested in donating can contact the Lampkin Foundation at 909-906-2068 or visit www.lampkinfoundation.org/donate
