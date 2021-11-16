Electrostatic Chucks Market Size Expected to Reach USD 231.8 Million By 2028 – Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Electrostatic Chucks Market Size – USD 170.1 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.0%, Market Trends – The rapid growth of the semiconductor industry.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction of new products and an increase in the production of electrostatic chucks are fueling the demand for the product.

The Global Electrostatic Chucks Market is forecast to reach USD 231.8 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Electrostatic Chucks are used in the application of bonding technology, lithography, inspection, metrology, display manufacturing, wafer handling, dry etching, metal deposition, etching processes, and ion implanting.

Electrostatic chucks are mainly used in the semiconductor industry to hold the wafer during processing. It has the technical advantage of high reliability, particles reduction, wafer planarity, and non-edge exclusion. It also plays a crucial role in adsorbing and heating or cooling of wafers. It is majorly used in the semiconductor industry for manufacturing equipment. The clamp also increases the chances for production of good chips on wafers. They are used in almost all tools in the semiconductor industry.

Asia Pacific dominates the market for electrostatic chucks. China, Japan, and India are the major contributors to the growth of the market. Large semiconductor market in the region contributes towards the rising demand of the product.

Key participants include Kyocera, SHINKO, Trek, NTK Technologies, K-max Technology, Calitech, SEMCO Technologies, APS Materials, Inc., TOTO, and Invax Technologies, among Others

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1358

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The market is segmented on the basis of material into ceramic electrostatic chucks and quartz electrostatic chucks.

• Ceramic electrostatic chucks are forecasted to hold a market share of 57% in the year 2028. Ceramic has excellent chemical and plasma stability and high thermal conductivity thus making it a popular choice in the production of electrostatic chucks.

• The market is segmented on the basis of product type into Coulomb type, and Johnsen-Rahbek (JR) type electrostatic chucks.

• Coulomb Type Electrostatic Chucks holds a market share of 53% in the year 2018. This type of chucks utilizes insulators as a dielectric material.

• Johnsen-Rahbek (JR) Type Electrostatic Chucks utilizes an attractive force induced by dielectric polarization caused by minute electric current flow across the boundary between an object and a dielectric material and is forecasted to hold a market share of 46% in the year 2028.

• The market is segmented on the basis of the electrode into the quadrupole electrode and bipolar electrode.

• Bipolar Electrode holds a market share of 57% in the year 2018. It is a useful tool for separation, concentration, and detection of analytes in microelectrochemical systems.

• The market is segmented on the basis of application into Semiconductor (LCD/CVD), Wireless Communications, Electronics, Medical, and Others.

• Semiconductor (LCD/CVD) holds the largest market share of 25% in the year 2018.

• The semiconductor is the largest end-user industry for electrostatic chucks. Mechanical holdings of wafer pose serious problems so electrostatic is generally used.

• The wafer of very thin diameters is used in radio-frequency (RF) switches and 5G wireless devices. These wafers, in turn, increase the demand for electrostatic chucks in the medical industry.

• Medical segments hold a market share of 18% in the year 2018. The introduction of RF communications, with RF ID tags, to track patient medical history and monitor their health in the healthcare sector is increasing the demand of wafer and in turn electrostatic chucks.

• North America is forecasted to hold a market share of 25% in the year 2028. The region has a huge market for semiconductors with the presence of leading key players.

• High investment in research and development in the semiconductor and electronics sector will also fuel the market growth in this region.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electrostatic-chucks-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Electrostatic Chucks Market on the basis of Material, Product Type, Electrode, Application, and Region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Quartz Electrostatic Chucks

Ceramic Electrostatic Chucks

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Coulomb Type Electrostatic Chucks

Johnsen-Rahbek (JR) Type Electrostatic Chucks

Electrode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Quadrupole Electrode

Bipolar Electrode

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Semiconductor (LCD/CVD)

Wireless Communications

Electronics

Medical

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1358

Market Report includes major TOC points:

• Electrostatic Chucks market Overview

• Global Economic Impact on Industry

• Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Global Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

• Market Effect Factors Analysis

• Electrostatic Chucks market Forecast

Conclusively, all aspects of the Electrostatic Chucks market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

Browse More Reports:

5G mmWave Antenna-In-Package (AiP) Technology Market- https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/5g-mmwave-antenna-in-package-aip-technology-market

Digital Tachograph Market - https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/digital-tachograph-market

Aircraft Radar Systems Market - https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aircraft-radar-systems-market

Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM) Market - https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dynamic-random-access-memory-market