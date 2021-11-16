Global Mental Health Market Size, Value, Growth Rate, Industry Trends, Analysis Report 2021- 2026

Mental Health Market

Mental health refers to the state of well-being wherein an individual realizes and appreciates their abilities and can handle the stresses of life, work productively and fruitfully, and make positive contributions to their community. It involves subjective well-being, autonomy, self-efficacy, competence, intergenerational dependence, self-actualization of intellectual and emotional potential, etc. Mental health assists in expressing, recognizing, and modulating emotions, coping with adverse life events, empathizing with others, etc. Outpatient counseling, home-based treatment services, inpatient hospital treatment services, etc., are some of the common services available for mental health treatment.

Global Mental Health Market Trends:

The escalating instances of depression, anxiety, substance abuse, suicides, etc., are some of the key factors driving the mental health market. In line with this, the inflating demand for hospital services on account of the growing patient pool requiring mental health treatments is further catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the increasing investments in digital and telecommunication solutions by government bodies and NGOs to promote self-care and mental health awareness are augmenting the global market. Besides this, the widespread adoption of behavioral health software as a means of reducing medication errors and paperwork, improving workflow efficiency, enhancing productivity, ensuring quick patient data access, minimizing healthcare costs, etc., is also bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the elevating incidences of schizophrenia, alcohol use disorder, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, eating disorder, etc., among the young population are anticipated to fuel the mental health market over the forecasted period.

Global Mental Health Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Acadia Healthcare

Ascension Seton

Behavioral Health Network Inc.

CareTech Holdings PLC

North Range Behavioral Health

Promises Behavioral Health

Pyramid Healthcare

Strategic Behavioral Health LLC

Sevita (The MENTOR Network)

Universal Health Services Inc.

Breakup by Disorder:

Schizophrenia

Alcohol Use Disorders

Bipolar Disorder

Depression and Anxiety

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder

Substance Abuse Disorders

Eating Disorders

Others

Breakup by Service:

Emergency Mental Health Services

Outpatient Counselling

Home-based Treatment Services

Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services

Others

Breakup by Age Group:

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

