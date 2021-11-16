Rise in Prices of Consultations and Surgeries, Proliferation of relatively new Eye Ailments and Advanced Treatment Technologies will lead to Ophthalmology Growth in Thailand: Ken Research

The report covers various aspects including the ophthalmic disease penetration in the country along with the ophthalmology infrastructure present, government initiatives, market size for Ophthalmology in Thailand, major segments for ophthalmology, key trends for ophthalmology in the country, comparison of Thailand’s ophthalmology landscape with other South-East Asian countries, comparison of multi-specialty and single-specialty hospitals providing ophthalmic care, major eye surgeries & consultations, technological innovations in the space, patient pain points, ophthalmic challenges, investment model for new entrants, medical tourism in the country.

The COVID-19 situation in Thailand led to patients postponing non-necessary ophthalmic surgical operations and not going for regular eye consultations, due to a risk of contracting the virus and getting infected.

Proliferation of Eye Strain and Refractive Error: A high screen time among the Thai population makes it, especially the youth in the country, highly prone to ailments such as eye strain, which causes refractive error. A corresponding rise can be said to be expected in refractive error correction surgeries, particularly LASIK in the future.

Rise of Paediatric Ophthalmology: Multi-Specialty Hospitals having eye clinics and single-specialty eye hospitals have been increasingly focusing on developing separate eye clinics for children in form of paediatric ophthalmology centres. The same is due to the increasing cases of eye ailments among children, such as refractive error, stye and eye strain. The trend of paediatric ophthalmology is expected to continue in the future as well.

Single-Specialty Eye Hospitals and Clinics Expected to Grow: The future is expected to bring about a stress on specialized eye care and surgical treatments, with a certain level of trust accumulating among patients with neighbourhood ophthalmologists. Single-Specialty eye clinics are expected to grow regionally in the country, buoyed by the requirement for affordable, specialized and localized eye care.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication " Thailand Ophthalmology Market Outlook to 2025 By Type of Consultation (Eye Strain/Aesthenopia, General Check-Up, Decreased/Reduced Vision, Allergic Reaction, Deformities of Eye/Eyelids), By Type of Surgery (Cataract, Refractive Error, Glaucoma, Retina Related Diseases and Others), By Region (Bangkok, Central, South, North-East and North) and By Type of Hospital (Single-Specialty and Multi-Specialty) " observed that Thailand is expected to consolidate its comparatively stronger position in the Couth-East Asian region, as a hub for ophthalmological care. Promotion of its provinces as suitable medical tourism destinations would increase the inflow of tourists looking for affordable eye surgeries and also bolster the experience of the ophthalmological healthcare infrastructure in the country. Advanced treatment technologies, especially in the treatment of Cataract and Refractive Error, will also improve Thailand's ophthalmology healthcare infrastructure. Market revenues are expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% during the period of 2020 to 2025.

Key Segments Covered:-

Hospitals and Clinics Covered:-

Type of Consultation (Eye Strain/Aesthenopia, General Check-Up, Decreased/Reduced Vision, Allergic Reaction, Deformities of Eye/Eyelids)

Type of Surgery (Cataract, Refractive Error, Glaucoma, Retina Related Diseases and Others)

By Region (Bangkok, Central, South, North-East and North)

Type of Hospital (Single-Specialty and Multi-Specialty)

Rutnin Eye Hospital

TRSC International LASIK Center

Bumrungrad Hospital

Bangkok Hospital

Samitivej Hospital

Thonburi Hospital

Metta Pracharak Hospital

Vichaiyut Hospital

Thainakarin Hospital

Top Charoen Eye Center

Key Target Audience:-

Single-Specialty Hospitals and Clinics

Multi-Specialty Hospitals

Ophthalmologists

Ophthalmology Associations

Medical Universities and Colleges

Health Ministry of Thailand

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period : 2015-2020

: 2015-2020 Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Ophthalmology Healthcare Infrastructure in Thailand

Government Initiatives to Promote Superior Eye Care in Thailand

Revenue Sources for an Ophthalmology Facility

Ophthalmology Business & Operating Landscape of SEA Countries: Comparison with Thailand

Regional Analysis of Ophthalmology in Thailand

Common Eye Ailments & Surgeries in Thailand

Technological Innovations in the Ophthalmology Field in Thailand

Infrastructural & Ophthalmological Ecosystem Challenges & Solutions

Mapping the Impact of the Pandemic on Ophthalmology in Thailand

Investment Model for Setting up an Ophthalmology Clinic in Thailand

Competition Landscape

Projected Clinic Landscape for Ophthalmology in Thailand

Optimizing Existing Ophthalmological Healthcare in Thailand

Launching an Ophthalmology Facility in Thailand

Potential Risk Factors for New Entrants & Existing Players

Philippines Ophthalmology (Eye Centers, Clinics and Hospital Chains) Market Outlook to 2023 - Investment Potential by Region and by Ailment Type (Cataract Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery, Refractive Error Surgery, Other Retina Related Surgeries and Others), Lasik & Aesthetics Centers

Ophthalmology market has witnessed positive growth in number of consultations, number of surgeries, revenue from consultation and revenue from surgeries in the past five years due to increasing old age population, increasing exposure to electronic devices, increasing diabetic population and increasing air pollution. Many NGOs have taken up the responsibility of spreading awareness about eye health. Eyes Mo, Care Mo celebrated Philippines's first ever National Eye Care Awareness Month that was dedicated to spread awareness about causes and ways to fight eye related issues. Major constraints faced by the ophthalmology market have been high operational cost, difficulty in ease of doing business, complicated government policies and shortage of ophthalmologist. Philippines Ophthalmology Market is growing at promising rate currently placed in growth stage. Government's National Health Insurance program's coverage increased from 75% in 2012 to 93% in 2018 and is expected to increase at a faster rate in future.

Indonesia Ophthalmology Market Outlook to 2023 - By Ailment Type (Cataract, Myopia, Glaucoma, Conjunctivitis and Others) and by Regions (DKI Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, North Sumatra and Others)

Indonesia Ophthalmology Market is currently in the growing stage. The number of single-specialty hospitals is gradually increasing with time. Rapidly rising awareness towards fatal eye diseases, government support extended through health insurance plans and rise in the number of diabetes population have propelled momentum to the market. The rate of cataract surgeries has increased considerably during the review period. The number of eye hospitals in Indonesia has increased at a CAGR of close to 17% during 2013-2018 owing primarily to the higher number of patients for cataract and lens corrective surgeries and with the opening up of more clinics in the untapped regions of Java, Sulawesi and Sumatra. Addition of integrated services such as online booking of inpatients rooms, home-after-operation services and online booking for consultations have complimented the target audience by introducing speediness, variety & dynamism and ease to the daily eye-care regime.

Vietnam Ophthalmology Market Outlook to 2023 - By Diseases (Cataract, Myopia, Glaucoma, Retina related Diseases, Blindness with Poor Eyesight, Conjunctivitis and Others), By Regions and By Hospitals (Single Specialty Eye Hospitals and Multi Specialty Hospitals)

The Vietnam Ophthalmology Market is at a growing stage. The number of hospitals in the Vietnam Ophthalmology Market is gradually increasing over time. In 2018, it has been observed that more number of Single Specialty Eye hospitals in the private sector are opening up and are offering attractive treatment packages, personalized assistance along with the specialized services. Single Specialty Eye Hospitals tend to offer treatment by trained professionals and a one stop solution for all the eye related issues. People have started preferring these over Multi Specialty Hospitals. The number of inpatients has reduced and more number of eye patients has converted into outpatients owing to the technological advancements in conducting eye surgeries.

Malaysia Ophthalmology Market Outlook to 2025- Increase in Ophthalmic Surgeries & Consultations driven by Increasing Ageing Population Proportion and Ophthalmology Technological Advancements

Ophthalmology Market in Malaysia has witnessed a moderate rise over the review period 2015-20. Growth in Number of Ophthalmologists, Proportion of Ageing Population, Number of Patients with Eye Ailments, Technological Advancements in Surgeries, etc. has augmented the growth in Malaysia Ophthalmology Market. Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Johor are the regions with maximum consultations, majorly through Private Single Specialty Hospital/Clinics. The growth in Market was further supported by Rising Number of Diabetic Patients, Insurance Coverage for Surgeries like Cataract and Single Specialty Clinics/Hospitals Increasing their number of locations to cater to larger set of Patients.

