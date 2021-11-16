Instant Coffee Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth and Analysis Report 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Instant Coffee Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global instant coffee market reached a value of US$ 12.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Instant coffee, also known as coffee powder, refers to the widely consumed beverage made by grinding roasted coffee beans. It allows consumers to prepare a cup of coffee by pouring hot water into the instant coffee mix. Instant coffee comprises of higher amounts of antioxidants but lower caffeine content as compared to brewed coffee. It aids in enhancing metabolism, improving brain function, strengthening liver health, etc.

Several leading manufacturers are introducing new coffee flavors in the market, including mocha, green bean, ginger-bread cookie, cardamom bun, chocolate caramel, etc., to expand their consumer base, driving the instant coffee market. In line with this, the growing consumption of premium instant coffee products, primarily in emerging markets, is further catalyzing the product demand. Besides this, the inflating disposable incomes, elevating levels of urbanization, and altering food patterns of the consumers across the globe are expected to fuel the instant coffee market over the forecasted period.

Instant Coffee Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the instant coffee market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Nestle

Starbucks Corporation

Matthew Algie & Company Ltd.

Kraft Foods Inc.

Tata Global Beverages

Strauss Group Ltd.

Jacobs Douwe Egberts

Tchibo Coffee International Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the instant coffee market on the basis of packaging, product type, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Packaging:

Jar

Pouch

Sachet

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Spray Dried

Freeze Dried

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Business-To-Business

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

