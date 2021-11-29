We Pay More Funding Offers Payment Options for Structured Settlements

Submit Release
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Pay More Funding is pleased to announce they offer alternative, faster payment options for personal injury structured settlements by purchasing future payments. Individuals can work with the company to get a lump sum payment by selling some or all of their future structured settlement or annuity payments.

While some individuals prefer to continue receiving their structured settlement payments as scheduled, others prefer to receive the money upfront to use for various purposes, including home improvements, college expenses, paying off bills, or starting a new business. Customers who want to sell their structured settlement to get a lump sum payment must get court approval before selling their settlement. The team at We Pay More Funding assists in the process, helping individuals seek the court approval they need to get their money faster.

We Pay More Funding offers free, instant quotes ensuring individuals can make an informed decision whether to sell their structured settlement or continue to receive scheduled payments. Their experienced team can help individuals explore their options and make the right choice for their needs.

Anyone interested in learning about selling options for structured settlements can find out more by visiting the We Pay More Funding website or by calling 1-877-431-0704 to learn more.

About We Pay More Funding: We Pay More Funding provides financial assistance by purchasing structured settlement payments, lottery winnings, and annuity payments to help individuals get their money faster. They handle all the legal aspects of transferring the payments and provide a lump sum payment to their clients. With years of experience, individuals get the assistance they need through a transparent process.

