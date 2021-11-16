Ophthalmic Devices Market is projected to reach $66,719.3 Million by 2027 end, with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2027

Ophthalmic devices market size was valued at $53,428.8 mn in 2019, and is projected to reach $66,719.3 mn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Ophthalmic Devices Market by Product Function [Surgical Devices (Refractive Error Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices, Cataract Surgery Devices, and Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices) Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices (Refractors, Corneal Topography Systems, Retinal Ultrasound Systems, Fundus Camera, Ophthalmoscopes, OCT, Perimeters, Slit Lamps, and Tonometer), and Vision Care Devices (Contact Lenses and Spectacles)]: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Increase in adoption of digital devices in health care sector and technological advancement in the ophthalmic devices drive the growth of the global ophthalmic devices market. Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2046 COVID-19 Scenario-The operational disruption in the surgical instrument and equipment manufacturing, due to COVID-19 outbreak, has impacted the ophthalmic devices market. On the other hand, the supply chain disruptions have resulted in shortages of devices.However, the government bodies in several regions have imposed certain relaxations on the restrictions, in order to maintain economic requirement. Owing to this the companies have restarted the manufacturing. Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such asAbbott LaboratoriesNovartis AGCarl Zeiss Meditec AGEssilor International S.A.HAAG-Streit Holding AGJohnson & JohnsonNidek Co., Ltd.Topcon CorporationValeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Ophthalmic Devices Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.• It offers Ophthalmic Devices Market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Ophthalmic Devices Market growth. 