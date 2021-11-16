Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software Market Size Expected to Reach USD 110.53 Billion at CAGR of 25%, by 2028

Reports And Data

The Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software Market is forecast to grow from USD 18.61 Billion in 2020 to USD 110.53 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 25 %, during the forecast period. Increasing demand for optimizing and managing data exchange accounts through single interface is the major driving factor of the market.

Demand-side platform (DSP) software allows buyers of digital advertising market to handle multiple data exchange and ad exchange accounts by using a single interface. The primary function of these soft wares is to allow advertisers to serve their ad spend and enhance their effective Cost per Action (eCPA) and effective Cost per Click (eCPC).

DSPs can see a large volume of inventory to recognize an ad call with a user that an advertiser is trying to reach and generally used for retargeting

The major players in the Image intensifier unit market are DoubleClick (US), Gravity4 (Hongkong), MediaMath (US), Dataxu (US), Rocket Fuel (US), Choozle (US), Rubicon Project (US), IgnitionOne Platform (US), Crite (France), Amobee DSP (US)

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Based on Deployment, the market is divided as Cloud and on-premise. Cloud deployment is estimated to have the highest CAGR of 25% during the forecasted period. Cloud deployment is Cost – effective and reliable to use than the on-premise deployment. Many vendors are opting for the cloud deployment owing to its features.

• Based on Organization, the market is segmented as small business, middle business and large enterprises. Large enterprises are expected to grow faster during the forecasted period.

• Based on industry, the segment of consumer goods, retail and restaurants industry is estimated to dominate the market with the highest share of 55% during the forecast period. Due to the enhanced use of digital advertising in the consumer goods, retail, and restaurants sector, it is increasing in demand. Besides, the rising purchasing power of consumers is also driving the growth of the market.

• The Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software Market is segmented across five regions, namely, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is forecasted to dominate themarket with the largest share of 35%.

For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of Deployment, organization, Industry and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Cloud based

On-premise

Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Small size business

Medium size business

Large enterprises

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Consumer, retail and restaurants

BFSI

Media & entertainment

Travel and transportation

Government

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Market Report includes major TOC points:

• Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software market Overview

• Global Economic Impact on Industry

• Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Global Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

• Market Effect Factors Analysis

• Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software market Forecast

Conclusively, all aspects of the Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

