Antihypertensive Drugs Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2021-26

By IMARC Group, the antihypertensive drugs market has categorized the market based on therapeutic class, type and distribution channel.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Antihypertensive Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global antihypertensive drugs market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026. Antihypertensive drugs refer to therapeutic medications used to prevent, treat, and control hypertension and high blood pressure disorders. Some of the commonly used antihypertensive drugs include diuretics, calcium channel blockers, beta-blockers, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, etc. These drugs help in removing excess fluids and salts from the body and relax and widen blood vessels. They also slow down the heartbeat to maintain healthy systolic blood pressure. Antihypertensive drugs can be administered orally or through intravenous injections and find extensive applications in hospitals, clinics, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory surgical centers, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/antihypertensive-drugs-market/requestsample

Antihypertensive Drugs Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular disorders across the globe is primarily driving the market for hypertensive drugs. This can be attributed to increasingly sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary patterns of the population. Moreover, the expanding geriatric population, who are more susceptible to such conditions, is catalyzing the market growth. In line with this, the growing need for the timely prevention and treatment of hypertension, coupled with the widespread adoption of combination therapies using multiple drugs, is further escalating the product demand. Additionally, the development of imidazolines, monatepil, and neutral endopeptidase inhibitors that prevent the metabolism of vasoactive peptides is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecasted period.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/antihypertensive-drugs-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Breakup by Therapeutic Class:

Diuretics

ACE Inhibitors

Calcium Channel Blockers

Beta-adrenergic Blockers

Vasodilators

Others

Breakup by Type:

Primary hypertension

Secondary Hypertension

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

E-Commerce

Breakup by Region:

Middle East and Africa

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.