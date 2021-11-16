Email Encryption Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The global email encryption market size reached USD 3.36 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 24.3%

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Email Encryption Market size reached USD 3.36 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 24.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing deployment of on-premises-based email encryption solutions across various sectors to enable better data security is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead. Furthermore, increasing adoption of multi-cloud services is expected to augment global email encryption market growth in future. Increasing need to safeguard confidential information in organizations is expected to drive revenue growth of the global email encryption market during the forecast period

Email Encryption Market Size – USD 3.36 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.3%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of multi-cloud services. Factors such as increasing adoption of email encryption solutions across various sectors, including healthcare, BFSI, and IT & telecom, due to stringent regulations and need for compliance in countries in North America are expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period. In January 2019, Appriver, LLC, which is a cloud-based cybersecurity solution vendor, was acquired by Zix Corporation.

In addition, increasing incidence of scams such as business email compromise and phishing attacks are expected to boost growth of the global email encryption market going ahead. This acquisition will enable Zix Corporation to expand its email security product offerings. On-premises segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly fast CAGR during the forecast period.key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report entails an organized database of the Email Encryption market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline.However, high cost of email encryption solutions is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global email encryption market to some extent over the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Trend Micro Inc., Sophos Group plc, Norton LifeLock Inc., BAE Systems plc, Zix Corporation, Proofpoint, Inc., and Mimecast Limited, Echoworx.

The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period.

Segmental Analysis

The global Email Encryption market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Email Encryption sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Government

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

