Automotive Strut Bar Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

However, this situation is expected to improve as government has started relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A strut bar, also known as tower bar, connects the top strut towers to increase the rigidity of a vehicle by allowing both strut towers to react to compression and tensile forces. In a strut suspension system, the spring and shock absorber are combined in the one suspension unit, which replaces the upper control arm and the entire vertical suspension load is transmitted to the top of the vehicle's strut tower, unlike a double wishbone suspension where the spring and shock absorber may share the load separately. A general strut tower in a monocoque chassis is a reinforced portion of the inner wheel well and is not necessarily directly connected to the main chassis rails. Hence, there is inherent flex within the strut towers relative to the chassis rails. The strut bar is designed to reduce this strut tower flex by tying two of the strut towers together that transmits the load off each strut tower during cornering, which ties the two towers together and reduces the chassis flex. To accomplish the effectivity, the bar must be rigid throughout its length. Increase in demand for reducing the tension and compression in a vehicle to improve the driving experience is boosting the automotive strut market during the forecast period.

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

The factors that impact the growth of the global market include rise in demand for comfort, safety, and ride quality combined with the demand for air suspension in heavy commercial vehicles are expected to spur the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, lack of standardization of independent suspension system and high development & adoption cost of advanced suspension systems are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, the use of lightweight material in the suspension system and demand for regenerative suspension systems for electric & hybrid vehicles are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Type-

• Passenger car

o Front Suspension

o Rear Suspension

• LCV

o Front Suspension

o Rear Suspension

• HCV

o Front Suspension

o Rear Suspension

The automotive strut bar market trends are as follows:

Rise in demand for comfort, safety, and ride quality

As the buying power of customers is increasing with growing economies, consumers are shifting to urban areas and a variety of options are available in most of developing economies. In addition, automakers are facing intense competition among themselves to gain the attention of customers. Hence, they are forced to introduce some of their premium services in a vehicle for the economy class as well to have a competitive edge in the market. Moreover, surge in demand for advancing the services offered by automakers is forcing them to install advanced technologies in vehicles, which is boosting the automotive strut bar market.

Demand for air suspension in heavy commercial vehicles

A damaged or collapsed spring in a vehicle can cause sagging and noise and affect alignment angles, while the driver can still drive, the ride will be rough and the car will be difficult to control in an emergency. Also, bumps on unusual roads could damage various parts of the car as well. In addition, the development of a more affordable strut bar is expected to offset their sales. Moreover, the price wars have led to a high level of R&D efforts, bringing the new development of affordable technologically, to improve the suspension especially in heavy commercial vehicles, which will further boost the growth of the automotive strut bar market.

