Carbon Footprint Management Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

Rising concerns related to climate change worldwide and global warming causing unusual weather conditions are key factors driving market growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global carbon footprint management market size is expected to reach USD 14.74 Billion at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This projected marjet revenue growth can be attributed to primarily to rising concerns regarding climate change, global warming, and increasing government initiatives to address carbon emissions across the globe. Rising awareness among organizations to focus on lowering carbon emission levels by calculating carbon footprint is another factor driving market growth. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions also plays a major role for growth of market as it compels the organizations to deploy carbon footprint management software to adhere to rules and regulations.

Rising concerns related to climate change worldwide and global warming causing unusual weather conditions are key factors driving market growth.It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness. timeline In addition, support for carbon trading market is further expected to boost market growth going ahead. North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global market in 2020, which is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period . In January 2020, Laragon and IsoMetrix entered into partnership with the objective to expand into Latin America and develop growth in the European market. Rising focus of energy and utility sectors on carbon footprint management is also expected to drive market growth. In addition, support for carbon trading market is further expected to boost market growth going ahead.

Major companies operating in the market are Carbon Footprint, Enablon, SAP, Dakota Software, ProcessMAP, IsoMetrix, IBM, Schneider Electric, Salesforce, and ENGIE

In March 2021, Enablon technology and EY announced launch of ESG solution that offers a centralized database for tracking an organization’s ESG data and strategies. Carbon Footprint Management Market Size – USD 9.53 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends – Stringent government regulations. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions also plays a major role for growth of market as it compels the organizations to deploy carbon footprint management software to adhere to rules and regulations. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Carbon Footprint Management market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Residential and Commercial Buildings

Transportation and Logistics

IT and Telecom

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Highlights of the TOC:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Carbon Footprint Management market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Carbon Footprint Management market size

2.2 Latest Carbon Footprint Management market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Carbon Footprint Management market key players

3.2 Global Carbon Footprint Management size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Carbon Footprint Management market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Carbon Footprint Management market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Carbon Footprint Management market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

