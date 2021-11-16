Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027
Rapid adoption of e-learning software and rising government initiatives are some key factors driving market growth
SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ed-Tech and smart classroom market size is expected to reach USD 274.63 Billion at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth include restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic, easy access to high-speed Internet, and rising penetration of mobile devices in remote areas. Initiatives by governments of various countries to encourage and spread awareness about e-learning programs is another factor driving market growth. In September 2020, the Government of India launched PM e-VIDYA to enable multi-mode access to education. The ongoing pandemic has resulted in closure of educational institutes and centers in various countries across the globe. This has significantly boosted growth of the Ed-Tech market owing to rapid adoption of e-learning platforms among students and teachers
Schools and institutes globally are conducting classes online, and this approach has been gaining rapid traction, and is expected to continue to drive demand for ED-Tech going ahead. Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. Rapid adoption of e-learning software and rising government initiatives are some key factors driving market growth. Rapid adoption of e-learning software and rising government initiatives are some key factors driving market growth. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market.
You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/597
In November 2020, the foundation and matching software solutions from xRM.com LLC was acquired by Anthology with an aim to compete in higher education CRM. Ed-Tech and smart classroom Market Size – USD 86.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.4%, Market Trends – Changing education approach due to pandemic restrictions. Rapid adoption of e-learning software and rising government initiatives are some key factors driving market growth. In September 2020, the Government of India launched PM e-VIDYA to enable multi-mode access to education. In May 2020, Open P-TECH was launched by IBM and provides access to e-learning in cyber security, AI, and cloud computing. The ongoing pandemic has resulted in closure of educational institutes and centers in various countries across the globe. In April 2020, Blackboard launched Blackboard Unite, which is a remote e-learning solution with effective management system, mobile app, implementation, and service kit.
Major companies operating in the market are Apple, Cisco, Blackboard, IBM, Dell, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and Instructure.
Education System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Learning Management System
Student Information System
Classroom Assessment System
Classroom Collaboration System
Document Management System
Student Response System
Talent Management System
Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Interactive Projectors
Interactive Displays
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Kindergarten
K-12
Higher Education
Make an enquiry of this report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/597
Regional Analysis of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Points of Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market:
Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market
Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies
Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market
Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market
Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope
• Definition and forecast parameters
• Methodology and forecast parameters
• Data Sources
Chapter 2:
Executive Summary
• Business trends
• Regional trends
• Product trends
• End-use trends
Chapter 3:
Industry Insights
• Industry segmentation
• Industry landscape
• Vendor matrix
• Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4:
Regional Landscape
Chapter 5:
Company Profile
• Business Overview
• Financial Data
• Product Landscape
• Strategic Outlook
Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ed-tech-and-smart-classroom-market
Related Reports:
Assessment Services Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/assessment-services-market
3D Printing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-market
Digital Scent Technologies Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-scent-technologies-market
FinFET Technology Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/finfet-technology-market
Lighting as a Service Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lighting-as-a-service-market
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn