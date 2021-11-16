Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

Rapid adoption of e-learning software and rising government initiatives are some key factors driving market growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ed-Tech and smart classroom market size is expected to reach USD 274.63 Billion at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth include restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic, easy access to high-speed Internet, and rising penetration of mobile devices in remote areas. Initiatives by governments of various countries to encourage and spread awareness about e-learning programs is another factor driving market growth. In September 2020, the Government of India launched PM e-VIDYA to enable multi-mode access to education. The ongoing pandemic has resulted in closure of educational institutes and centers in various countries across the globe. This has significantly boosted growth of the Ed-Tech market owing to rapid adoption of e-learning platforms among students and teachers

Schools and institutes globally are conducting classes online, and this approach has been gaining rapid traction, and is expected to continue to drive demand for ED-Tech going ahead. Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. Rapid adoption of e-learning software and rising government initiatives are some key factors driving market growth. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market.

In November 2020, the foundation and matching software solutions from xRM.com LLC was acquired by Anthology with an aim to compete in higher education CRM. Ed-Tech and smart classroom Market Size – USD 86.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.4%, Market Trends – Changing education approach due to pandemic restrictions. Rapid adoption of e-learning software and rising government initiatives are some key factors driving market growth. In September 2020, the Government of India launched PM e-VIDYA to enable multi-mode access to education. In May 2020, Open P-TECH was launched by IBM and provides access to e-learning in cyber security, AI, and cloud computing. The ongoing pandemic has resulted in closure of educational institutes and centers in various countries across the globe. In April 2020, Blackboard launched Blackboard Unite, which is a remote e-learning solution with effective management system, mobile app, implementation, and service kit.

Major companies operating in the market are Apple, Cisco, Blackboard, IBM, Dell, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and Instructure.

Education System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Learning Management System

Student Information System

Classroom Assessment System

Classroom Collaboration System

Document Management System

Student Response System

Talent Management System

Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Interactive Projectors

Interactive Displays

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Kindergarten

K-12

Higher Education

Regional Analysis of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

