Pax­ton Files Law­suit Against Biden Administration’s Vac­cine Man­date for Health­care Workers

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration challenging its “Vaccine Mandate Rule.” This mandate imposes an unprecedented federal vaccine decree on nearly every full-time employee, part-time employee, student, intern, volunteer, and contractor working at a wide range of healthcare facilities receiving Medicare or Medicaid funding.

“At a time when we need healthcare workers more than ever before, amid a harrowing worker shortage, the Biden Administration has prioritized this unlawful vaccine mandate over the healthcare of all Americans,” Attorney General Paxton said. “We need healthcare workers, regardless of their vaccination status, and this decision puts us on track for an impending disaster within the healthcare industry.”

Read the complaint here.

