Vertical Farming Market Future Growth , Top Countries Data , Dynamics, Business Growth and Forecasts 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Vertical Farming Market Size – USD 2.90 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.1%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Vertical Farming Market will be worth USD 11.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for organic food products among consumers. Growing environmental concerns such as the depletion of soil quality and groundwater on applications of chemical-based solutions have increased the vertical farming system's adoption.

The latest report, titled ‘Global Vertical Farming Market ’, published by emergen research , is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate over the forecast period of 2020-2027, The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Vertical Farming Market , with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business.

To get a PDF sample copy of the global Vertical Farming Market report, click on the link here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/238

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2020, an expansion of collaboration between Signify and Planet Farms, an operator of vertical farms based in Italy, Europe. The collaboration is expected to boost the quality and yield of the crops with the help of the Philips GreenPower LED production.

Shipping container-based vertical farms held the largest market share of 63.5% in 2019 due to the scarcity of the arable lands. Moreover, the ease of transportation and less requirement of land for the installation of the shipping container is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The hydroponics segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 20.2% over the forecast period due to the ease of operation and low installation cost.

Key Companies in the Vertical Farming Market include:

Freight Farms, Signify, Osram, Aerofarms, BrightFarms, Everlight Electronics, HELIOSPECTRA AB, Illumitex, Inc., AGRICOOL, and SKY GREENS, among others.

Global Vertical Farming Market Scenario 2027

The Global Vertical Farming Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2027 . The report studies the historical data of the Vertical Farming Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Vertical Farming Market based on the recent technological and research advancements.

To Read complete Vertical Farming Market Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vertical-farming-market

Scope of the report: Vertical Farming Market

Based on the in-depth analysis the research also brings to light major facts pertaining to the vital aspects such as market share, size, and growth rate. Deep dive into other aspects including the investment feasibility, demand and supply, import and export status, supply chain management and growth prospects narrates a lot about what the business environment will be like for the forecast period,2020 - 2027. All the vital statistics in the report are explained with the help of resources such as tables, charts, and info graphics.

Region wise performance of the Vertical Farming Market industry

North America Vertical Farming Market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2020 and 2028. In addition, North America Vertical Farming Market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2020 to 2028.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, and the Vertical Farming Market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2028.

Europe Vertical Farming Market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2020 and 2028. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support Vertical Farming Market growth.

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/238

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

2021 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What strategies are the prominent vendors adapting to stay ahead of their competitors?

Which major trends are impacting the development of the Vertical Farming Market worldwide?

Which factors can hinder, challenge or even restrict the expansion of the Vertical Farming Market worldwide?

What will be the market size and growth rate of the Vertical Farming Market for the forecast period 2020 -2027 across different regions?

What are the key driving forces expected to shape the future of the industry worldwide?

What are the opportunities or future prospect for the business owners operating in the market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027?

Directly Purchase/ Place an Order for a copy of this research report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/238

Key Objectives of the Vertical Farming Market Report:

Examine the size of the global Vertical Farming Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Vertical Farming Market .

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Vertical Farming Market .

Highlight significant trends of the global Vertical Farming Market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Vertical Farming Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Vertical Farming Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Vertical Farming Market By Structure Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Vertical Farming Market By Growth Mechanisms Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Vertical Farming Market By Offering Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @

Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/computer-aided-diagnostics-market

Medical Device Security Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-device-security-market

Connected Healthcare Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/connected-healthcare-market

Computer Aided Diagnosis Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/computer-aided-diagnosis-market

Cloud Computing In Healthcare Market :

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-computing-in-healthcare-market

Closed Loop Marketing Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/closed-loop-marketing-market

Healthcare Chatbots Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-chatbots-market

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.