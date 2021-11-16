Small Cell 5G Network Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

Emergence of Citizen Broadband Radio Service band and increasing government initiatives to deploy 5G networks are key factors driving market growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global small cell 5G network market size is expected to reach USD 4,749.43 Million at a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Emergence of Citizen Broadband Radio Service band and increasing government initiatives to deploy 5G networks are key factors driving market growth. Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. In October 2019, 5G full-series solutions was launched by Huawei at the Global Mobile Broadband Forum. This can be attributed to the positive approach of key players in the region such as Sprint and T-Mobile for commercialization of 5G networks.

In April 2020, Ericsson and GCI entered into a partnership with an aim to deploy 5G small cell sites in Anchorage, USA and upgrade to 5-band 5G NR solution. small cell 5G network Market Size – USD 627.10 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 28.7%, Market Trends – Rapidly increasing mobile data traffic. In February 2020, Comm Scope upgraded its small cell solution One Cell with. North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, which is expected to further increase to a significant extent during the forecast period. Emergence of Citizen Broadband Radio Service band and increasing government initiatives to deploy 5G networks are key factors driving market growth.

CBRS prevents interferences between indoor and macro networks, enables multi-operator support, and provides more cost-effective mobile network coverage for small, medium, and large enterprises. Increased government funding for development of 5G infrastructure is another key factor driving growth of the market. In February 2021 for instance, the telecom ministry of the Government of India announced auctioning of 5G spectrum worth over USD 40 Billion. In 2020, South Korea launched the first 5G network and aims to convert 60% of all the mobile subscriptions to 5G network by 2025

Segmental Analysis

The global Small Cell 5G Network market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Small Cell 5G Network sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Major companies operating in market are Ericsson, Huawei, ZTE, Cisco, NEC, Nokia, CommScope, Airspan Networks, ip.access, and Corning.

Radio Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

5G New Radio (NR) Standalone

5G NR Non-Standalone

Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Picocells

Femtocells

Microcells

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Smart City

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

