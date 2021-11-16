Europe E-Learning Market Analysis 2021: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast Till 2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Europe e-learning market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Europe E-Learning Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Europe e-learning market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. E-learning, or electronic learning, represents a modern learning setup used to impart education via digital technologies and devices. It facilitates the online exchange of knowledge in an interactive setting among participants from anywhere in the world. The objective of e-learning is to cultivate students with proper knowledge and expertise on diverse subjects through specifically designed courses and high-quality lectures. Furthermore, e-learning is cost-effective and finds widespread applications across various industries, including agriculture, healthcare, education, training, etc.
The wide presence of well-established education infrastructures across Europe is primarily driving the e-learning market in the region. Moreover, several prestigious European universities are also offering blended learning programs to students, thereby augmenting the demand for personalized courses and customized learning tools. Besides this, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the consequent imposition of lockdowns, numerous educational institutes have switched to online learning solutions. Additionally, various companies are utilizing e-learning tools and modules, such as gamification and LMS, to provide corporate training to employees working from home. This is projected to further bolster the Europe e-learning market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Technology:
Online E-Learning
Learning Management System
Mobile E-Learning
Rapid E-Learning
Virtual Classroom
Others
Breakup by Provider:
Services
Content
Breakup by Application:
Academic
K-12
Higher Education
Vocational Training
Corporate
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Government
Breakup by Country:
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Others
