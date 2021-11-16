Europe E-Learning Market Analysis 2021: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast Till 2026

Europe E-Learning Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Europe e-learning market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Europe E-Learning Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the Europe e-learning market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. E-learning, or electronic learning, represents a modern learning setup used to impart education via digital technologies and devices. It facilitates the online exchange of knowledge in an interactive setting among participants from anywhere in the world. The objective of e-learning is to cultivate students with proper knowledge and expertise on diverse subjects through specifically designed courses and high-quality lectures. Furthermore, e-learning is cost-effective and finds widespread applications across various industries, including agriculture, healthcare, education, training, etc.

The wide presence of well-established education infrastructures across Europe is primarily driving the e-learning market in the region. Moreover, several prestigious European universities are also offering blended learning programs to students, thereby augmenting the demand for personalized courses and customized learning tools. Besides this, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the consequent imposition of lockdowns, numerous educational institutes have switched to online learning solutions. Additionally, various companies are utilizing e-learning tools and modules, such as gamification and LMS, to provide corporate training to employees working from home. This is projected to further bolster the Europe e-learning market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

Online E-Learning

Learning Management System

Mobile E-Learning

Rapid E-Learning

Virtual Classroom

Others

Breakup by Provider:

Services

Content

Breakup by Application:

Academic

K-12

Higher Education

Vocational Training

Corporate

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Government

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

