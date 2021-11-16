5G in Aviation Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

Surge in usage of smart devices and Internet of Things in airports is a key factor driving growth of global 5G in aviation market.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 5G in aviation market size is expected to reach USD 9.98 Billion at a steady CAGR of 54.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.. Surge in usage of smart devices and Internet of Things in airports is a key factor driving growth of global 5G in aviation market. It will also make the experience more seamless between taxi, home, aircraft cabin, and airport terminal, which will continue to drive adoption of 5G in aviation market. It will also make the experience more seamless between taxi, home, aircraft cabin, and airport terminal, which will continue to drive adoption of 5G in aviation market.5G in Aviation Market Size – USD 309.8 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 54.3%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology

Artificial intelligence-assisted computer vision will also continuously scan boarding gate areas and predict capacity issues for hand luggage on flights and allow staff to act accordingly before boarding.5G will facilitate deployment of more advanced technologies such as wireless temperature sensors, in-flight entertainment, and quicker luggage tracking with biometric passenger verification, among others. Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. 5G connected Artificial Intelligence (AI) will also resolve major issues at airports, such as biometrically matching passengers to their bags, and AI will be able to recognize creases, scuff marks, and material characteristics to differentiate between identical bags and match them to the correct passenger.

Key players in the market include Nokia Corporation, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Huawei, Cisco Systems, Global Eagle Entertainment, Aeromobile Communications, Intelsat, Ericsson, ONEWEB, and Smartsky Networks.

Request for a sample report here: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/606

5G is utilized in high-speed connectivity to enhance drone operations, whether it is for military activity or delivery purposes. It will also ensure security and safety in airplanes as pilots can use the network to communicate with air control tower during emergencies. Deployment of 5G will also expedite passenger luggage delivery and surveillance services, including face recognition for the purpose of security. In February 2020, Nokia deployed 5G private wireless network for virtual inspection trial for Lufthansa Technik, which is a global provider of technical aircraft services. The hyper fast 5G network will eliminate the need for customers to physically attend servicing by allowing seamless video access to the engine overhaul shop floor. This application leverages the usage of fast secure 5G private wireless networking to help improve productivity, operational efficiency, and service.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)

Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC)

Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC)

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

5G Infrastructure for Airport

Healthcare Air Traffic Control/Air Traffic Management

Agriculture Passenger, Cargo & Baggage

Automotive Demand for 5G Infrastructure for Airport

Retail Communication & Security

Smart Connected Airports

5G Infrastructure for Aircraft

Drone Operations

Flight Operations

Connected Aircrafts

Regional Overview:

The global 5G in aviation market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global 5G in aviation market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

To make an inquiry, Visit : https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/606

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the 5G in Aviation market? What is the anticipated market valuation of 5G in Aviation industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the 5G in Aviation market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the 5G in Aviation industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

To Visit Full Report & Table of Contents 5G in aviation :https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/5g-in-aviation-market

Related Reports:

Assessment Services Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/assessment-services-market

3D Printing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-market

Digital Scent Technologies Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-scent-technologies-market

FinFET Technology Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/finfet-technology-market

Lighting as a Service Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lighting-as-a-service-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs