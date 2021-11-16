Healthcare Chatbots Market Top Countries Data , Dynamics, Business Growth and Forecasts 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Healthcare Chatbots Market Size – USD 145.6 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.3%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Healthcare Chatbots Market is forecasted to be worth USD 594.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The healthcare chatbots market is anticipated to expand exponentially over the forecast period. The growth in the demand for chatbots apps is due to the rise in internet penetration and usage of smart wellbeing devices, and increasing awareness of self-monitoring techniques in diagnosis and treatment. The rising need for virtual health assistance is expected to further drive the market growth.

The latest report, titled ‘Global Healthcare Chatbots Market ’, published by emergen research , is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate over the forecast period of 2020-2027, The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Healthcare Chatbots Market , with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business.

In February 2017, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at around USD 36.0 million, Nuance Communications had acquired Noida-based mobile value-added services company mCarbon Tech Innovations. This is a tailored deal for Nuance that will further extend its current Value-Added Services and subscription business services portfolio, which is currently distributed throughout Latin America, Northern America, Europe, and Australia, and boost the carriers' services in India, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Key Companies in the Healthcare Chatbots Market include:

HealthTap, Inc., Woebot Labs, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Infermedica Sp. Z o.o, Ada Health GmbH, Nuance Communications, Inc., Synthetix Ltd., PACT Care BV, Baidu, Inc., and Next IT Corporation, among others.

Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Scenario 2027

The Global Healthcare Chatbots Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2027. The report studies the historical data of the Healthcare Chatbots Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Healthcare Chatbots Market based on the recent technological and research advancements.

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities :

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations

Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Emergen Research has segmented the global Healthcare Chatbots Market on the basis of deployment, component, application, end-user, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cloud-based

On-premise

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Services

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance

Symptom checking & Medication Assistance

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Healthcare Providers

Patients

Insurance Companies

Others

Region wise performance of the Healthcare Chatbots Market industry

North America Healthcare Chatbots Market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2020 and 2028. In addition, North America Healthcare Chatbots Market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2020 to 2028.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, and the Healthcare Chatbots Market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2028.

Europe Healthcare Chatbots Market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2020 and 2028. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support Healthcare Chatbots Market growth.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What strategies are the prominent vendors adapting to stay ahead of their competitors?

Which major trends are impacting the development of the Healthcare Chatbots Market worldwide?

Which factors can hinder, challenge or even restrict the expansion of the Healthcare Chatbots Market worldwide?

What will be the market size and growth rate of the Healthcare Chatbots Market for the forecast period 2020 -2027 across different regions?

What are the key driving forces expected to shape the future of the industry worldwide?

What are the opportunities or future prospect for the business owners operating in the market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027?

Key Objectives of the Healthcare Chatbots Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Healthcare Chatbots Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

