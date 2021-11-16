Europe PVC Pipes Market Share 2021: Industry Size, Trends, Analysis and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe PVC Pipes Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, estimates that the European PVC Pipes market reached a volume of 6 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

Market Trends:

Due to a steady revival in the construction sector in the European region, the demand for PVC pipes has been increasing at a rapid pace. In addition, these pipes are preferred for the transportation of drinking water as they are resistant to bio-film contamination. They eliminate the risk of breeding bacteria which helps in providing clean water. Moreover, as PVC pipes are long-lasting, require minimum maintenance and can be recycled, they assist in reaching the sustainable goals set by various European countries and organizations. For instance, around 50,000 tons of PVC pipes are recycled in Europe every year through VinylPlus, a voluntary program of the European PVC industry committed to sustainable development. Apart from this, increasing disposable incomes in the region along with an increase in housing demand, especially in the central and eastern European countries, are also driving the market.

Market Summary:

• On the basis of applications, sewage and drainage represent the largest segment accounting for more than two-thirds of the total application share. Other application segments include gas supply, industrial, agriculture, drinking water and others.

• Region-wise, the market has been segregated into Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, France and others. Currently, Germany is the largest regional market.

• The competitive landscape of the Europe PVC pipes industry has also been examined in the report. The profiles of the leading players operating in the market have also been provided.

