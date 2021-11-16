Synthetic Biology Market Revenue and Volume with Growth Overview in Major Countries, Globalization and Trade 2028, Supply Chain Analysis - Adroit Market Research

Synthetic biology market is anticipated to make a total revenue of about USD 32.77 billion until 2028 growing at a CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The key drivers supporting this remarkable growth contain accumulative applications of synthetic biology through industries.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global synthetic biology market is fragmented into technology, tools, application, and geographical regions. In terms of tools, the market is fragmented into synthetic cells, enzymes, and oligonucleotides. By technology, the global market is fragmented into Genome Engineering as well as Gene Synthesis. In terms of application, this industry is segregated into biofuel, tissue regeneration, environmental, consumer care, and food & agriculture.

The major objective of synthetic biology is to produce and redesign biological systems and components. As a result, it integrates genomics information with DNA chemical synthesis for the fast generation of catalogued DNA sequences. The fast advancement of synthetic biology has propelled the healthcare sector in terms of the many treatment methods that include live bacteria, artificial cells, and designed phages. For instance, it has allowed life sciences to develop and produce antigens and variations with quick results, high expression, and capacity. Synthetic biology delivers huge numbers of applications. Therefore, rapid strides in the healthcare sector is likely to bode well with optimistic growth returns.

Major Synthetic Biology Market Manufacturers

Eurofins Scientific

Creative Enzymes

Synthego

Synthetic Genomics

Codexis

Twist Bioscience

GenScript

Precigen

Amyris

Ginkgo Bioworks

Novozymes

Agilent

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher

Synthetic Biology Market Types

Gene Synthesis

Genome Engineering

Synthetic Biology Market Applications

Tissue Regeneration

Biofuel

Consumer Care

Food & Agriculture

Environmental

Biofuels are becoming increasingly important as fuel use rises and concerns about energy security, sustainability, and climate change develop. Every year, around 150 billion tons of biomass is produced throughout the world. Currently, consumable products such as maize, vegetable oil, and sugarcane are used to produce biofuels.

This strategy has created a debate regarding "food vs fuel." However, as a consequence of the introduction of second-generation biofuels manufactured from renewable, low-cost, and long-term feedstocks such as maize stover, straw, citrus peel, sawdust, and rice peel, these challenges are being solved. This paves the door for the use of synthetic biology approaches in the creation of renewable energy.

Various efforts undertaken by governments and other organizations are likely to have a beneficial impact on the market under consideration in this category. Such investments are likely to strengthen the synthetic biology area in the healthcare sector. Due to extensive research and approval procedures, the R&D sector has always remained capital-intensive. Governments see R&D as an essential investment for any country's growth, international competitiveness, and public benefit. Synthetic biology products are also being used in additional areas such as in a broad range of areas.

Organisms created using synthetic biology techniques are very inexpensive due to their usage in many commercial applications, which translates into cheaper research costs; demand for these techniques is increasing internationally. However, the biosecurity and biosafety of producing synthetic biological goods, as well as commercial ethical problems, are impeding market expansion.

Factors such as rising R&D funding and expanding activities in synthetic biology, a wide range of synthetic biology applications, increasing market investments, and reducing the cost of DNA sequencing and synthesizing are pushing the market's expansion. Because of the wide range of uses, governments from throughout the world have started funding research into synthetic biology. There have been several research studies and initiatives in various nations relating to synthetic biology that have attempted to access various complexity in the genomes of organisms, therefore assisting in the development of more effective and efficient medicines to cure them.

Other factors such as increased use of synthetic biology, lower costs of DNA sequencing and synthesizing growing investment in synthetic biology, and increased R&D expenditure and activities are projected to accelerate the synthetic biology market expansion over the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the North American market is likely to account for the biggest revenue of the synthetic biology market. This is owing to factors such as growing investment in synthetic biology firms, rising adoption for bio-based goods, and increased research & development spending in synthetic biology. The United States contributes significantly to research in genomics, drug discovery, and proteomics structure prediction, and will soon in the area, therefore promoting the expansion of the synthetic biology industry.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Definition and Scope

1.3. Units, Currency, Conversions, and Years Considered

1.4. Key Stakeholders

1.5. Key Questions Answered

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Data Capture Sources

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.4. Market Forecast

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Assumptions and Limitations

3. Market Outlook

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.4. Challenges

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. PEST Analysis

4. Global Synthetic Biology Market by Tools, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

4.1. Oligonucleotides

4.2. Enzymes

4.3. Synthetic Cells

5. Global Synthetic Biology Market by Technology, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

5.1. Gene Synthesis

5.2. Genome Engineering

6. Global Synthetic Biology Market by Application 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

6.1. Tissue Regeneration

6.2. Biofuel

6.3. Consumer Care

6.4. Food & Agriculture

6.5. Environmental….continued

