CenterPrime Proposes a New NFT Market through Personalized IPFS in 'NFT BUSAN'

/EIN News/ -- SEOUL, Korea, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenterPrime announced development direction and technologies of NFT market under the theme of 'personalized IPFS content management and proof of NFT token issuance' at 'NFT BUSAN 2021' hosted by Busan Metropolitan City.



NFT BUSAN 2021 was held from 4th of November to 6th, 2021. As an event held by a local self-government, and it was successfully held as the largest blockchain event in Korea in NFT (Non-Fungible Token) field.

CenterPrime distinctly pointed out the problems of the NFT industries and announced technologies to solve it. An official from CenterPrime said, "Current problem in the NFT market is that they are only focusing on the commission profits that are generated from NFT trading. In coming NFT industries, artists and creators who own and create actual content should own their content through personalized smart contracts and share, verify through IPFS CID."

CenterPrime demonstrated ANIVERSE NFT, an NFT that freely connects trading platforms. Furthermore, CenterPrime demonstrated a VIW project that concisely creates a personal smart contract connected with a personalized IPFS.

An official from CenterPrime also said, "CenterPrime will provide a reliable and autonomous blockchain environment for free ecosystem participants such as relations between individuals to individuals, individuals to companies, and companies to institutions. In addition, we are planning to provide personal IPFS and smart contracts that can support reliability of FT and NFTs."

The blueprint for the NFT industries proposed by CenterPrime received favorable reviews from stakeholders on the day of NFT BUSAN and is evaluated to have suggested a new direction of business and technologies.

