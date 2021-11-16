Edutainment Market 2028 Share, Current Trends, Growth, Industry Global Size, Opportunities, Demand Outlooks Analysis and Forecast - Adroit Market Research

Edutainment market size is anticipated to touch its highest by recording a value of around 15.22 billion with an annual growth rate of 9.3% from 2021 to 2028. The market is projected to witness such an impressive development due to a combination of factors.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edutainment market is solely established on the efforts to nurture the creativity and interests of young children offering entertaining activities with an educational experience. Edutainment industry consists of uniquely specialising centers such as zoos, adventure parks, geoparks and archaeological parks, botanical gardens, amusement parks and children’s museums that are explored by children through educational and field trips.

Education and entertainment industry worldwide is extensively indulging in integrating advanced technological approach to enormously enhance the experience provided by the edutainment centers as of now. These factors are constantly fueling upward growth trend in the global edutainment market.

Developed as well as developing economies with ambitious educational goals focusing on the development of a knowledge-based community are increasingly attentive towards the potential advancements to accelerate the global edutainment industry over the coming decades.

Edutainment industry is a highly appealing for parents, education providers and ultimately children as it offers a perfectly balanced environment of entertainment and education stimulating the creative minds of children. Edutainment centers specialize in combining learning through leisure activities engaging young adults and children in high-quality and well-designed models of edutainment. These advantages are favoring incremental growth opportunities in the global edutainment market.

The edutainment industry is pursuing new technological adventures to elevate the existing outlook of culminated educational and entertainment experience. Technological evolution introducing advanced systems such as the computer-augmented learning have accomplished the goals of edutainment centers to offers a much wider scope of exploration for preschool group of children.

Edutainment centers offer an appealing paradigm of activities and events which allow children to thoroughly enjoy, learn and inculcate values of historic geographic, scientific as well as cultural significance. The edutainment market is expected to expand substantially over the forecast period as children, young adults and older adults drive the demand for a new and refreshing experience amidst the mundane routine that is feared to impart lethargy and reduce overall brain activity of individuals irrespective of which age group they belong to.

Introduction of next generation technology and fast-paced advances in the fields of robotics, machine learning, artificial intelligence and internet of things is drastically transforming the conventional components within edutainment centers. With shifting educational models, children are already aware of technologies grasping the advanced systems rather quickly encouraging education providers to significantly modify their curriculum adhering to the skillset desired by the future generation and the rapidly modernizing world, which is expected to be a crucial driver boosting the growth of the global edutainment market. rapid proliferation of smart devices and internet-enabled systems are further fuelling the market growth.

Increasing preference of parents and guardians to visit highly engaging and all-inclusive with their children is helping edutainment centers consider evolutionary changes across the establishment. Edutainment market is expected to transform substantially over time with rising customer feedback, productive initiatives and high influx of investments encouraging technological integration and overall development. The aim is not only to advance the experience but also to elevate the safety for children parallelly. Bombarding young children with theoretical information and formatted data set and concepts is soon to become obsolete as practical based learning experience thrives in the coming decades driving the need for fast-paced development of edutainment centers.

The global edutainment market is compartmentalized into various components starting with the type of product comprising of interactive edutainment centers, hybrid, non-interactive and explorative edutainment centers each signifying unique class of activities and events offered as a part of the learning through leisure experience.

Based on the end user, the global edutainment market is categorised into different age group of service consumers such as children, adults, young adults and teenagers reflecting upon the integration of activities and experiences catering to the specific educational and entertainment needs of specific age groups streamlining the advances and development initiatives.

