The New Mantra of Customers for Christmas Shopping becomes 'Omnichannel, Earlier, and Generous'
Online gift shop, Go Here for Gifts, expects great traffic this holiday season, thanks to the trends laid by the COVID-19 pandemic
The holidays are a wonderful time of year to express appreciation and gratitude for significant others with memorable and unique gifts.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The boom online shopping has seen during the pandemic doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. 60 to 70 percent of consumers plan to do Christmas shopping in an omnichannel way. Many people will continue to shop online, as the 30 percent increase in online purchasing in the second quarter of 2021 is expected to remain consistent through the holiday season.
— K. Douglas Wright, Gift Ideas Designer
What is an 'omnichannel way'? It is shopping online from a desktop or mobile device, by telephone, or in a brick-and-mortar store.
After the 2020 Christmas shopping experience, today's consumers are now worried about the stock running out, stock not arriving, and hence, are excited to start shopping earlier. Longer shipping times, product shortages, and unprecedented supply chain challenges are anticipated, which is why shoppers are not waiting until December to start shopping and are willing to switch retailers instead of waiting for the restocking of items.
Another change observed in Christmas shopping patterns is regarding the kinds of products that are selling. On one hand, categories like software, furniture, and sporting goods have fallen on the indexes compared to previous years. On the other hand, we have seen an upsurge in demand for toys, games, art and collectibles, apparel, and accessories in 2021.
According to Go Here for Gifts’ founder, Mr. K. Douglas Wright, customers are gravitating towards relatable and creative gifts this season. The categories above have something for everyone – baby boomers and generation X looking for cheaper yet memorable presents as well as the affluent feeling generous. This reflects in the store’s own Christmas collection.
CREATIVE CHRISTMAS GIFT IDEAS - APPAREL
Clothing items like the Hispanic Heritage Hoodie or the Ugly Christmas Sweater Hoodie are both unique apparel items.
In addition, face masks are the ultimate accessory during these 'COVID-19 pandemic' times. The Funny Face Mask Gaiter falls under the category of humorous apparel.
HANDMADE GIFT ITEMS
Consumers have shown an interest in wide range of collectible, handmade mugs. Mugs are handy, affordable, and super useful, especially during the winter season.
A Thank You Dad Mug and the Thank You Mom Mug express appreciation and gratitude. New co-workers can be welcomed with a 'We Will Train You - Funny Mug' to set a relaxed, playful, and friendly tone in the workplace. A funny mug is also suitable for work friends.
Furthermore, a 'Beer Glass for Boss' is one proven way to get the boss or a manager into the Christmas spirit.
ABOUT GO HERE FOR GIFTS
Go Here for Gifts is an online business and online gift shop selling high-quality, unique, personalized gifts through Etsy. It features amazing seasonal gift options for everyone. It is currently offering some deeply discounted Christmas deals to fulfill consumer needs this holiday season, inviting them to buy more for less.
