Sharon Scibek of Gracious Space Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

GLEN BURNIE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gracious space is where you feel accepted and respected. It’s sacred space where you can be vulnerable.

Sharon Scibek is the founder of Gracious Space Coaching. Sharon founded Gracious-Space, LLC to fulfill her passion of guiding others to reach their full potential through professional/life coaching and transformational conversations. Her success is built on a simple approach: an honest and respectful conversation. Sharon received her coach training through the Newfield Network and Narrative coaching Schools. She is certified by the (ICF) International Coaching Federation. Her approach to coaching is to help her client breakthrough the frustration they often feel when they are stuck.

“My coaching isn’t about setting goals,” says Sharon. “It's about providing a space for a conversation to occur. It’s a transformative process. Gracious space is invitational and welcoming.

Prior to launching Gracious Space Coaching, Sharon had a few careers. The first step in her career was to join a religious community of sisters. It is here where her teaching career began. She taught elementary and junior high. She then moved to a parish setting where she helped train lay people in various ministerial roles. From here, she decided to move to a new career in a business environment.

Sharon would obtain her masters’ degree in human resource development and go on to develop HR departments for small businesses, creating space in organizations for people to reach their potential. She also extended her career to serving as an adjunct professor in the community and private colleges.

“People’s experiences in the workplace are not always good experiences,” says Sharon. “I always felt there was a need to respect the individual and to help individuals develop their potential. People are not just coming to work. They want to know they are making a difference and feel they have something to offer. It is the role of the leader to help them grow and see how the contribution they make each day helps to grow and sustain the business.”

Today, Sharon is empowering women to be better leaders and to appreciate and own the values and competencies they offer in the business community.

“Women come with different perspectives into the workplace. How do they maintain the essence of themselves as a woman and portray this with confidence?” says Sharon. “It's not about being aggressive but being assertive in a positive way: to speak as a leader. I engage women in conversations about what's going on in their life, what kind of support they can get and how they can enrich your lives by just being with and learning from other women.”

Sharon’s leadership coaching is based on these five components of effective leadership.

“You have to be a person of integrity. You have to be authentic. You have to be willing to ask forgiveness when you make mistakes. You have to be willing to provide opportunities for others and help them see what they have to offer. And you have to lead by example.”

Sharon says what makes these conversations transformative is that deep-rooted change comes from a different way of being. You find that your presence in the world is different than it was before. It becomes a part of you, and you actually live it on a day-to-day basis.

Says Sharon: “I’m most proud that my clients respect themselves in ways they never did before so they can finally see their potential.”

Close Up Radio will feature Sharon Scibek in an interview with Jim Masters on November 18th at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.gracious-space.com