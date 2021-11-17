Pedors Shoes Announces 10E width shoe for New Year. Wider Not Longer is the key for fitting shoes for swollen feet
Minimizing Fall Risk For Seniors with Appropriate Footwear.
Wider not longer is key. By going wider you get more volume into the shoe to accommodate the additional girth, If you go longer instead of wider it’s like putting grandma in a pair of clown’s shoes”MARIETTA, GA, USA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pedors Shoes announces the introduction of a new 10E width shoe to accommodate severely swollen feet. Advances in cancer treatment, venous insufficiency and other medical conditions make it difficult to find footwear specifically designed for seniors with swollen feet. Absent footwear, fall risk is increased.
— Stephen O'Hare
“Wider, not longer is the key” says Stephen O’Hare, President of Pedors Shoes, a shoe company that has specialized in the design and manufacture of shoes for seniors since 1997. “ By going wider you can get more volume into the shoe to accommodate the additional girth of a swollen, bandaged or wrapped foot. If you go longer instead of wider you end up in a situation where you increase the risk of tripping in an ill-fitting shoe - it’s like putting grandma in a pair of clown’s shoes”.
Scheduled for delivery in early 2022, the Classic MAX 10E addition is the sixth width available in the Classic line offering over 150 unique sizes and widths “as close to a custom shoe as you can get from an off the shelf shoe without the huge expense” O’Hare opines. The 10E width will accomodate the most severly edamatous foot.
Secret Sauce: The proprietary blend of neoprene and EVA allows the Pedoprene ™ upper to stretch as the foot swells over the course of the day and to provide compression to help keep the swelling down. Two long velcro straps allow the shoe to open up so the foot can be placed on the footbed making it both easy to put on and also to take off. Lightweight as well as being machine washable, Pedors are a favorite of seniors in retirement communities.
The National Institute on Aging offers advice on Fall Prevention for older people to mitigate a “trip” to the hospital for injury or even disability as a result of a fall. Appropriate footwear is a key consideration.
Pedors Shoes offers insight into some of the features to evaluate in footwear when looking for appropriate footwear for an elderly relative or resident in a nursing home.
The challenges the Sandwich Generation face finding shoes for elderly relatives are many and varied. Pedors Shoes offer a customer support department to assist with sizing and if necessary returns and exchanges. Orders can be shipped directly to the customer.
About Pedors Shoes:
Established in 1997 Pedors Shoes has specialized in footwear for seniors for nearly 25 years. Distributed worldwide, Pedors are fitted by foot care professionals for forefoot deformities and swollen feet. Offering custom supply chain solutions for direct to patient fulfillment if required.
