Workflow Management System Market Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity, Key Players and Industry Report 2021-26

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Workflow Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global workflow management system market grew at a CAGR of around 21% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A workflow management system (WMS) refers to a software tool that generally assists businesses in streamlining routine activities. It helps the organization track uncompleted tasks and provides an overview of the workflow, along with the performance metrics of individuals. It also consists of performance-based tools that help the corporate management, workers, front-line supervisors, and managers in effective decision-making.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global workflow management system market is primarily driven by rapid digitization across the corporate segment. This is supported by the widespread adoption of advanced solutions to streamline various tasks and enhance overall efficiency. Also, the rapid outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has encouraged numerous organizations to adapt work-from-home models, thereby contributing to the market growth further. Along with this, continual technological advancements, including the increasing integration of cloud-based technology with the workflow management system, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the penetration of high-speed internet connectivity and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players are providing a boost to the market growth.

Workflow Management System Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the workflow management system market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Appian Corporation

Bizagi (Vision Software S.A.)

IBM Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Nintex Global Limited

Oracle Corporation

Software AG

Xerox Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global workflow management system market on the basis of component, deployment type, vertical and region.

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy

Retail

IT and Telecom

Transportation and Logistics

Education

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

