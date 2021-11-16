Buy and Sell Bitcoin and USDT in Dubai Made Simple by Pallapay

Pallapay provides an opportunity to crypto enthusiasts where they can buy and sell bitcoin or any crypto with cash, accept crypto payment for business and get fiat in bank account.

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptocurrencies are creating a buzz in the financial world and in many trading process. As the talk grows, the fear of missing out causes people to want to break into the crypto realm, whether through trading or developing their own digital assets.

The Cryptocurrency OTC exchange provided by Pallapay makes the buy and sell of bitcoin or any cryptocurrencies very simple and reliable. Whether buying or selling Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, USDC or any other cryptocurrency in Dubai With Cash, Pallapay provides it with a small fee. It is possible to buy with cash or sell and get cash in any Pallapay branches in Dubai, with AED, USD, EUR, and GBP. The process is easy few steps.

Pallapay is one of the few companies constantly bringing new technologies to the world, focusing primarily on payment services. A deep investigation into Pallapay and its projects show that their creative team has a high knowledge of blockchain technology and, at the same time, are very well aware of end-user needs.

Pallapay's (PALLA) Token is their digital asset created in May 2021 to use in transactions. It is already available for trading in many exchanges such as Coinsbit, Dex-Trade, Vindax, CatEx, etc. Live price and information on PALLA can be checked through Coinmarketcap and Coingecko.

Pallapay has designed a crypto payment gateway and a crypto POS machine for the first time in the world that supports any coin on any network, supporting 100+ currencies. It is available for E-commerce and retail businesses all over the globe with a 0% fee. Merchants get paid in crypto, and they can receive the crypto in their wallet or fiat in their bank account on the spot. Customers can apply for a physical or virtual Pallapay Prepaid MasterCard or UnionPay card on www.pallapay.com, top-up their card with PALLA, and use their card for everyday spending.

Pallapay Decentralized Wallet App provides store, swap, buy and sell any crypto on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tron blockchain, including Crypto-to-Crypto, Crypto-to-Fiat and Fiat-to-Crypto. When users sell their crypto using the Pallapay Wallet App, they can transfer their balance to local or international bank accounts and cash out at Pallapay branches.

With just a few Pallapay services mentioned above, and by visiting their website and reading more about Pallapay projects and forecasts, one can rest assured that Pallapay is one of the solid investments that one can have for the very near future.

About Pallapay: It is the only legal cryptocurrency OTC in Dubai, UAE, providing various crypto-related services. Operating since 2018. Pallapay was awarded The Most Trusted Crypto Projected 2021 in Crypto Expo Dubai.

Website: https://www.pallapay.com/

Name: Vehid Abdullahi Organization: Pallapay (Palladium Payment Service L.L.C ) Address: Office P402, The Binary by Omniyat, Business Bay Phone: +971 4 426 4781