True Story of Late Boxing Trainer Francisco Mendez Selected & Award-Nominated at Official Latino Film & Arts Festival

NEW YORK, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything But Fear a short documentary about Francisco Mendez, founder of Mendez Boxing, New York City’s premier boxing gym. The film has been announced as Official Selection and nominated for Best Documentary by the Official Latino Film & Arts Festival. Everything But Fear, a film by Director Bryan TwZ Brousseau will screen on Block 3 - Films in A Pandemic Era - November 26-30, 2021. Private Screenings available for a limited time at www.officiallatino.com

“Tenemos todo menos miedo” – “We have everything but fear” – is a phrase that guided Francisco from rural Mexico to 26th street in Manhattan, and this film is a testament to everything that he achieved as well as what the New York City boxing community lost when he died of COVID-19.

“During the COVID-19 shutdown in New York City, I walked by Mendez Boxing and saw flowers and condolence notes in front of the gym’s locked doors. I called Ricky Ray Taylor, a trainer at Mendez, and he confirmed that Francisco Mendez, the founder of Mendez Boxing Gym, had fought then died of COVID-19. It was shocking news, as I had trained many times at Mendez and saw first-hand how the incredible sense of community there flowed from Francisco. After I got off the phone with Ricky Ray, we knew we had to tell Francisco’s story” said Director Bryan TwZ Brousseau.

Mendez Boxing is located a few blocks from Madison Square Garden and welcomes new boxers, amateurs, and professionals. It’s also where some of the best trainers in boxing work, and this combination of personalities, skill levels, and styles has made Mendez Boxing one of the best boxing gyms in the country.

As a trainer, Francisco taught a traditional, Mexican style of boxing, which was to keep moving forward in the ring. From training countless fighters to building his gym to beating cancer, Francisco always kept moving. Everything But Fear shows how one man rose from humble beginnings to establish a name that will always be associated with hard work, family, and the community of boxing.

Filmed during the height of the pandemic in New York City, his initial goal was to tell the story of Francisco Mendez as a boxing trainer within the New York City boxing community. But as he interviewed trainers, boxers, and family members, he soon found out that his story was much bigger. Mendez’ whole life was defined by family, hard work, and the pursuit of the American Dream.

Bryan TwZ Brousseau is an award-winning filmmaker based in New York City. He’s been a director, associate producer, and cinematographer for numerous documentaries that have won National Sports Emmy Awards, an Edward R. Murrow Award for Video Feature, and a New York Press Awards. These projects include Dream On: Stories of Boston’s Strongest, “The Courage Game,” a short documentary about 12-year-old, openly gay lacrosse player Braeden Lange, and Tragic State: The Story of Magomed Abdusalamov. His most recent projects include The Return, an award-winning short documentary about former Pittsburgh Steeler running back and Army veteran Rocky Bleier’s return to Vietnam, and the feature documentary When New York Was One: The Yankees, The Mets & The 2000 Subway Series. Brousseau is currently a producer on The Last Call, a feature documentary about how COVID-19 has affected the hospitality industry in New York City.

About Official Latino Film & Arts Festival - The 7th Annual Official Latino Film and Arts Festival will take place online this year from November 26-30, 2021. Filmmaker Danny Hastings created the festival in 2015, in response to the lack of Latinx representation in Hollywood. Their mission is to showcase, nurture, and support the emerging creative Latinx filmmakers who produce, direct and/or write their films in the United States. Sponsors include HBO Latino, DIAGEO, Verizon Media and The National Hispanic Media Coalition.

