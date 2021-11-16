Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to stop President Biden’s unlawful vaccine mandate against federal contractors. This sweeping mandate is a part of the President’s unconstitutional efforts to revitalize his flagging vaccination campaign at the cost of individual liberty.

“The President’s blatant disdain for those who choose to not receive a vaccine will not be allowed to seep into the great State of Texas,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “Here, we protect individual liberties first and foremost, and Texans do not have to sacrifice their beliefs and their health to preserve their livelihoods.”

Read the motion here.