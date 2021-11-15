Submit Release
News Search

There were 850 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,665 in the last 365 days.

Nov. 15 Upper Salmon River Weekly Steelhead Fishing Report

Steelhead angler effort on the upper Salmon River declined during the past week, but catch rates improved considerably.

The majority of anglers continued to be found downstream of North Fork in location code 15. Angler effort upstream of North Fork was very low throughout most of the week before increasing over the weekend. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River in location code 14 averaged 9 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of North Fork in location code 15 averaged 31 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Lemhi River in location code 16 averaged 20 hours per steelhead caught, and no anglers interviewed downstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 17 reported catching a steelhead.

River conditions were stable throughout the week. The river’s visibility remained at 3-4 feet, and water temperatures slowly increased from the mid-30s on Tuesday to the low 40s on Sunday. Currently, the Salmon River through the town of Salmon is flowing at 1,140 cfs which is 88 percent of average for today’s date.

You just read:

Nov. 15 Upper Salmon River Weekly Steelhead Fishing Report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.