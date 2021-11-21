ArtRevSol & Sixx Ent Present Riiyoo & Lil Lee | "No Sleepin" | Music Service
From the streets of the New Hip-Hop Mecca, Fresh out of Atlanta, emerges a pair of emcees positioning themselves to take the industry by storm.
ArtRevSol & Sixx Entertainment present hip hop's new dynamic duo Riiyoo & Lil Lee.
From the streets of the New Hip-Hop Mecca, Atlanta, emerges a pair of emcees positioning themselves to take the industry by storm. Meet Riiyoo & Lil Lee, childhood friends turned business partners and now complimenting each other in what is quickly becoming known as the "Next To Blow Rap Duo."
Riiyoo & Lil Lee are back and this time around they bring us their new single "No Sleepin".
"No Sleepin" is another G1 produced banger and is what the streets need to hear!! Especially, while they are on the grind to secure the bag. The grind don't stop and only the true hustlers can relate. "No Sleepin" is that street anthem the hustlers and grinders have been waiting for.
Keeping in tune with a consistent set of releases, Riiyyo & Lil Lee show no signs of slowing down. Make sure to stay in tune with Riiyoo & Lil Lee as they prepare an onslaught for release in anticipation of their initial full-length project, "Unavailable”. A project backed by the streets of Atlanta and powered by Sixx Entertainment.
Make sure to follow Riiyoo & Lil Lee and the movement today on all your favorite social and streaming platforms. Add "No Sleepin" to all your favorite playlists and keep this single on repeat while you out there on your hustle and grinding for the bag.
