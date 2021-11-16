SIXTH ANNUAL BLACK WOMEN IN MEDIA CONFERENCE + AWARDS CELEBRATING WOMEN IN MEDIA, ENTERTAINMENT, COMMUNICATIONS AND TECH
2021 Honorees: Dr. Bernice A. King, Deborah Cox, Amber Ruffin, Joy Taylor, Kelley L. Carter, Eden Sklenar, Dr. Yaba Blay, DeLora Jones Blake, and many more!NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Women In Media (BWIM) has announced that its 2021 conference and awards show will host a six-day hybrid event.
The empowering six-day experience will commence with #BWIMCon from Monday, November 15th to Friday November 19th online at blackwomeninmedia.com, gathering speakers from brands such as Amazon, Edelman, Google, Salesforce, Viacom and Walmart. The conference will comprise more than 100 experiences, such as panels, fireside chats, masterclasses and keynote speakers, along with an Entertainment Lounge, a Beauty Lounge, and a Virtual Mall, which will feature small, black-owned businesses.
The awards ceremony taping will take place on November 17th in Long Island, New York and stream on Saturday, November 20th, from 6pm until 10pm. Former Honorees include Tamron Hall, Chairwoman, Urban One- Cathy Hughes, Principal Deputy Press Secretary, White House- Karine Jean-Pierre, Award-Winning Rapper + Actres-, MC Lyte, Award Winning Film Director- Amma Asante, and Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph.
“Black women continue to disrupt their industries through their creativity, innovation and genius. Our contribution is undeniable—yet we receive fewer accolades, fewer career advancement opportunities, and less pay,” says Black Women in Media, Founder + CEO, Judith Jacques-Laguerre. “We have created a platform that uplifts and empowers Black women in these spaces.” BWIM aims to bridge a gap between pioneers and future leaders to ensure our seat at the table.
The strongly anticipated experience is powered by EBONY + VIACOMCBS Ad Sales, and Harlem Standard. BWIM registration is now open at blackwomeninmedia.com.
For media credentials, please apply here.
ABOUT BLACK WOMEN IN MEDIA
Black Women In Media (BWIM), founded in 2014, creates a community to address the need for representation in Communications, Media, Entertainment, Literature + Publishing, Television + Film, Digital + Tech, Radio + Broadcast and all industries in between. The platform works diligently to inspire women by recognizing those breaking barriers and dominating in their fields. Its programs include a robust membership directory, an online publication and BWIM TV.
Contact
Danielle Reid
DR & Associates
615.933.3681
danielle@drandassociates.com
Jessica Elicin
Black Women in Media
+1 973-687-9902
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other