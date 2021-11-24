Key Housing Announces Featured Santa Rosa Corporate Housing Complex for December 2021
Key Housing is a top-rated corporate housing service serving both Northern California and Southern California.
Living in Sonoma County is, to be honest, living the California dream.”SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a top-rated corporate housing service for California from Sacramento to San Diego at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce its featured complex for December 2021 for Sonoma County. Each month the company identifies two best-in-class properties to alert corporate travelers as to some of the top-rated properties in California for short term rentals.
— Bob Lee
“Living in Sonoma County is, to be honest, living the California dream,” explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. He continued, “Corporate types lucky enough to be assigned a short term assignment in Sonoma County and in communities such as Santa Rosa are at first overjoyed at the work. Then, they may be troubled by how hard it is to find corporate rentals. Fortunately, our team knows where and how to look."
Interested persons can view the featured Sonoma County listing at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/shadow-creek/. That information page explains the reasons that the property won the coveted December 2021 designation for Sonoma County. These tastefully elegant apartment homes are set in a charming setting of redwoods, lushly landscaped gardens and meandering waterways to create a peaceful retreat. Once corporate travelers browse the floor plans and explore the community, they'll appreciate how Shadow Creek’s welcome retreat helps make every day a little better. Corporate travelers can relax by the swimming pool on the sundeck with their latest audio book download or catch up on “must see TV”, work out in the community fitness center, grow vegetables in the community garden, or get their steps in walking to nearby Howarth Park. Should this property not be a perfect match, intrepid Internet travelers can click up to the Santa Rosa listing page at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/santa-rosa/ or, even better, reach out to a corporate housing consultant at Key Housing.
KNOWLEDGE IS POWER
Here is background on this release. California is powerfully bouncing back after the Pandemic, especially now that International travel to the United States is open for business. Not surprisingly, more and more corporate travelers are coming to Northern California and excited to partake in the rich lifestyle that the Bay Area is famous for. That excitement, however, quickly can give way to concern as finding hard-to-find corporate rentals in a city like Santa Rosa or a county like Sonoma isn't easy. But, as they say, "knowledge is power," and a connection to the team at Key Housing means that the busy business traveler has "inside knowledge" on where to look and find hard-to-find corporate rentals in Sonoma County as a whole or Santa Rosa in particular.
ABOUT KEY HOUSING
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!
Key Housing
(800) 989-0410
https://www.keyhousing.com/
Bob Lee
Key Housing
+1 415-655-1071
email us here