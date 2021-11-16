HTA News Release: The Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau Welcomes Rachel Kaiama as Destination Manager

Newsroom Posted on Nov 15, 2021 in Latest News

Island of Hawaii (November 15, 2021) – The Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau (IHVB) announced today that Rachel Kaiama has joined its team as Destination Manager. In her newly appointed role, Kaiama will oversee the implementation and reporting of Hawaii Island’s Destination Management Action Plan (DMAP) and Community Enrichment Program. The goal is to rebuild, redefine and reset the direction of tourism over a three-year period, while enhancing residents’ quality of life and improving the visitor experience.

“Millions of people visit the island of Hawaii each year to enjoy its beauty, but the island is more than a tourist destination. Hawaii Island is home to over 200,000 residents and boasts a rich cultural history that must be preserved,” said Ross Birch, Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau Executive Director. “Rachel will be instrumental in executing and achieving our objectives to take the island of Hawaii’s travel industry to new heights with a responsible approach to tourism where the destination and residents equally thrive.”

Kaiama is a travel & hospitality veteran with more than 30 years of experience. She comes to the Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau from the University of Hawaii at Manoa School of Travel Industry Management (TIM) on Oahu, where she has served for nearly three decades in a variety of roles, most recently as the school’s director of travel industry management professional programs.

“In my career, I have seen firsthand the positive and negative impacts tourism has on the natural resources, to kamaaina and malihini, and to its unique cultural and historical importance that we cherish,” said Kaiama. “I am honored to join the Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau and am eager to work for the preservation of Hawaii and the care of its people to ensure the island’s prosperity for generations to come.”

Born and raised in Waimea on the island of Hawaii, Kaiama will return to her Hawaii Island roots and leverage her vast experience to promote a regenerative tourism model that will ultimately enrich and sustain the community and the environment.

“Rachel is a timely addition to the team and will be working closely with the residents and community on Hawaii Island to ensure their voice is heard as the DMAP actions continue to move forward,” said Caroline Anderson, HTA’s director of planning. “Her efforts will help HTA achieve its overarching mission of Malama Kuu Home (caring for my beloved home) as we strive for a greater balance of tourism in our communities.”

Caption: Rachel Kaiama, Destination Manager, Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau

Link to Photo: https://www.dropbox.com/s/fgbbuf8nw189z81/Kaiama, Rachel.jpg?dl=0

###