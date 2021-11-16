From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Monday, November 15, 2021 at approximately 2:32 p.m. Maine State Police responded to complaints of a white 2022 Honda Accord traveling recklessly at high rates of speed, passing vehicle in all lanes, including the breakdown lane. The driver of the car, 33 year old Caitlin Black of Milton, NH was traveling northbound on the Turnpike when she took Exit 44 (I-295) and crashed into a median guardrail. Black continued Northbound, hit the guardrail and another car, coming to a stop between exits 4 and 5. Troopers arrived quickly and attempted to stop her but she refused and continued to drive until her car came to a stop at Exit 6A. Black was uncooperative as Troopers took her into custody.

Black was arrested and taken to Maine Medical Center for an evaluation before being brought to the Cumberland County Jail.

She is being charged with Driving to Endanger, OUI, Assault and refusing to submit to arrest.