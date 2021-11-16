November 15, 2021

New Federal funds will combine with unprecedented investments from Governor & Legislature in state budget to improve Maine’s infrastructure

Washington, D.C. – Today, Governor Janet Mills joined President Joe Biden, Biden Administration officials, fellow Governors, Members of Congress, and others at the White House as the President signed into law the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Governor Mills was invited by the President to attend.

Governor Mills and Maine Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note issued the following statements today on the historic law:

“This once-in-a-generation investment will help us fix our roads and bridges, expand high-speed broadband, improve access to clean drinking water, and build a cleaner, more sustainable transportation network – all while putting Maine people to work in good-paying jobs,” said Governor Janet Mills. “With this transformational legislation and the unprecedented funding we dedicated through the state budget, Maine is on the right path to tackling our longstanding infrastructure problems and strengthening our economy. It was an honor to participate in the signing of this historic bill, and I thank the President and Maine’s Congressional Delegation for their work to get it done.” “This new Federal legislation, coupled with historic new investments from the Governor and Legislature, will allow us to begin bridging the gap between our transportation needs and our funding availability,” said Bruce Van Note, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Transportation. “The expected increase in Maine’s Federal highway and bridge formula funding will help us address recent increases in construction and other costs. Further, discretionary grant opportunities included in the IIJA hold the potential for Maine to make meaningful investments in things that make us special, including our iconic Maine villages and downtowns, our connecting corridors, our economy, and a cleaner transportation and energy future.”

In Maine, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (PDF) will provide an estimated:

$1.3 billion in highway and bridge program formula funding through Fiscal Year 2026, including an additional $50 million in Federal formula funding (representing a 25-percent increase) in the first year

$225 million in dedicated bridge funding through Fiscal Year 2026

$19 million across five years to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure

$241 million over five years to improve public transportation options

$74 million over five years to improve infrastructure at airports

At least $100 million to expand high-speed broadband across Maine

Furthermore, as a result of the bill, Maine can compete for $12.5 billion in funds from the Bridge Investment Program and $16 billion for major projects with substantial economic benefits.

These new investments follow a biennial budget signed into law by Governor Mills that, for the first time ever, dedicates $50 million to the Maine Department of Transportation for capital projects being constructed this year and stipulates that MaineDOT will also receive 20 percent of unappropriated surplus. In total, this will amount to $55.9 million – an unprecedented General Fund investment to improve Maine’s transportation infrastructure.