Wizeline Unveils Brand Evolution, Highlighting Its People-Centric Culture and Hypergrowth as a Global Technology Leader
Refresh reflects the company’s business strategy & values, amplifying its commitment to developing diverse talent & co-creating digital solutions with customers
We have experienced great momentum over the past year and this modern, dynamic brand refresh signals the next phase of our growth.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wizeline, a global technology services provider that builds high-quality digital products and platforms, today announced the launch of its new brand strategy, with a redesigned logo, wordmark, and visual identity, supporting an expanded range of offerings and demonstrating the company’s commitment to its people, customers, and communities. At the heart of its refresh is the company’s dedication to its diverse and inclusive culture, empowering teams to bring Wizeline’s forward-thinking mindset to customers, accelerating transformation, and enabling organizations to expand into new markets and scale globally.
“Our company culture revolves around our respect for others and our ability to bring those values to our customers and successfully collaborate to add value and create new opportunities,” said Bismarck Lepe, Founder & CEO, Wizeline. “Our team’s immense passion for digital technologies and desire to create the future is reflected across the brand strategy; we are more than just a digital technology services company, we are committed to delivering real results for our customers while utilizing our Academy to teach the next generation of creatives and technologists. We have built an exceptional company with an award-winning brand and are excited to continue our growth journey.”
Wizeline has established itself as a market leader in digital technology services by delivering exceptional value to its clients, creating an award-winning, employee-led culture of inclusion and entrepreneurship, and investing in equitable talent development, including programs for women in tech. Today’s refresh follows a year of notable achievements — a strategic investment from CDPQ, the opening of new locations across Latin America, the expansion of Wizeline Academy’s programs and footprint, and triple-digit growth in revenue and headcount — and reflects how the business continues to evolve with the industry.
“The refresh encapsulates what makes Wizeline attractive to customers and talent; we stayed true to the core of who we are and what has made us successful so far. One of the new brand elements is a treatment that allows photographs of our people to be prominently displayed within the logo, and that, along with bringing our personality to life through our content, is a great way to express what we stand for and strive to be,” said Danielle Ruess-Saltz, Chief Marketing Officer, Wizeline. “We have experienced great momentum over the past year and this modern, dynamic brand refresh signals the next phase of our growth.”
The new logo gives a nod to Wizeline’s heritage and former branding, while its abstract design and bold wordmark signify the company’s future of growth and becoming a world leader in digital products and services. It is inspired by Wizeliners, who embody the company’s values of community, innovation and ownership as well as the company’s personality traits of inclusive, entrepreneurial, human and results-driven, making it an organization that people want to work for and clients want to work with.
About Wizeline
Wizeline, a global technology services provider, builds high-quality digital products and platforms that accelerate time to market. We focus on measurable outcomes, partnering with our customers to modernize core technologies, mature data-driven capabilities, and improve user experience. Our adaptive teams provide the right combination of solutions, capabilities, and methodologies to deliver results while partnering with our customers’ teams to foster innovation through continuous learning. We are invested in doing well while doing good, striving to make a positive impact where we live and work. Our diverse culture of innovation, ownership, and community, combined with our Academy, creates an inspiring environment for talent to build long-term careers. To see how Wizeline can help you, visit wizeline.com. To join our team, visit wizeline.com/careers.
