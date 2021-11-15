Hoyer Statement on President Biden Signing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

“Today, President Biden signed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law, once-in-a-generation legislation to rebuild our roads and bridges, create millions of high-paying jobs, and address the climate crisis by reducing carbon emissions and making our communities more resilient. Americans can expect to see the impact of these investments for years to come, as the law will invest $1.2 trillion across the country in new projects and upgrading existing infrastructure. The law will also expand high-speed internet access, particularly for underserved rural areas and urban neighborhoods, to ensure that all Americans can access reliable connectivity for work and school. I am particularly proud that this law makes investments in infrastructure and education that have been long promoted under House Democrats’ Make It In America plan, which I’ve led since 2010. “Democrats are delivering on the commitments we’ve made to invest in our physical infrastructure, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to follow up by passing the Build Back Better Act to invest in our human infrastructure – the workers and their families who make our economy competitive. As we work to build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act sets our country on a path toward greater economic success and a more equitable recovery, ensuring that everyone can access the tools they need to make it in America.”