Stogo’s workforce management tool announced as a key piece of Sonida Senior Living’s strategic staffing initiatives.
Stogo supports Sonida's strategic staffing initiatives with development of platform for senior living.SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stogo is a software as well as a service that provides workforce management tools for healthcare facilities, helping them to fill labor gaps in the future and on-demand open shifts. Stogo was launched in 2017 as an innovative add-on tool for scheduling systems. The app is compatible with all scheduling systems and manages customized client logic all while offering a clean and user-friendly interface. After receiving repeat customer requests, in 2021 Stogo launched a scheduling system that accompanies their mobile app for those clients in need of an easy-to-use scheduling platform.
According to founders Heather Anderson and Patrick Halinski, “Healthcare facilities often have overly complex scheduling systems that require large time commitments by leaders as well as significant resources to operate and maintain. In the fall of 2020, we were asked by Sonida to challenge the status quo and create a scheduling system that is as user friendly as Stogo’s app that does not require training to operate.” Stogo delivered this user-friendly scheduling system in the spring of 2021, which has now been implemented nationwide by Sonida at their assisted living facilities.
Stogo’s app is also used to manage float pools and has proven extremely helpful during the pandemic in implementing non-traditional staffing models focused on driving support to the front-line of Hospitals and other Healthcare facilities. Stogo provides a superior level of service to its clients, including ongoing maintenance of data and client preferences/policies on staffing. The Stogo service offering alleviates the need for Healthcare facilities to employ system administrators further saving their clients time and money. Additionally, the consultative portion ensures that the program repeatedly shows a high ROI for the clients.
Since its inception, Stogo has helped hospitals and assisted living facilities across the country fill over 75,000 shifts, while cutting the time spent on staffing in half. Furthermore, Stogo is 30% better at filling open shifts with non-premium labor due to high utilization and the innovative expansion of the pool of eligible staff.
