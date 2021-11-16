Patent Experts, Lynch, LLP, Share Best Practices of Inventors When Using a Lawyer

Lynch LLP Partners

Southern California firm offers clients reduced complexity and a more direct path to securing patents

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The process of seeking out a patent can be a long and tedious one. However, it is a vital step for inventors in guarding their inventions. It especially important that investors guard their intellectual property early enough. If this is not done in a timely manner, the inventor can be short-changed, or in the worst-case scenario, an entire idea can be stolen.

While it is possible for inventors to files patent applications on their own, getting help from a reputable legal partner can reduce the time and complexity involved. To evaluate if going it alone is the right decision to make, Lynch LLP encourages inventors to evaluate whether they have the expertise and the time to follow the process through. Successful inventors heavily advise that the most prudent thing to do is to seek the services of a patent lawyer.

Seeking a lawyer who understands industry and is comfortable representing an inventor is key when it comes to patent law. While years of experience are a good indicator of ability, Lynch advises inventors to look for someone who is going to encourage them in the lengthy process.

“When dealing with patent law, inventors really need to ensure they have an original idea that is in tandem with reality,” said Sean Lynch, partner at Lynch LLP. “Patents which are combative, unconventional, or out of touch with reality, will not go far, and your lawyer may have a challenging time supporting you through the process. It is often helpful to have an initial consultation with the chosen lawyer about the potential of the success of the patent. If the lawyer feels that the patent will not be viable and sustainable, it may be time to consider withdrawing from the process.”

“We’ve been in the patent and copyright law business for years and know the process inside and out,” said Lynch. “Whether it is your first patent, or your fiftieth patent, we know that it can be challenging. Picking the right lawyer is the first step of this process, which is why we offer free 30-minute consultations. That way, you can decide if we are the right fit for you.”

Funding is another area is which many fall into unexpected problems. Good lawyers will have the right network to help you seek funding. This can either be done from the public sector or private sector.

Ensuring that one is well-informed on the patent process can reduce questions and simplify the process in the future. This will also help clients identify any anomalies in the signing of documents. Unfortunately, a few lawyers in the market are not going to have inventors’ interest at heart, so it is important to evaluate the compatibility of the lawyer/client relationship, as well as the trustworthiness of the firm early in the process. It is also helpful to know that a patent agent will not be able to assist in the case of a patent infringement.

Lastly, anyone looking to get their first patent should know that even in the patent process, exercising caution when applying for a patent ensures the integrity of the invention and that the credit goes to the inventor.

In conclusion, hiring a lawyer comes at a cost, but it is worth it. Inventions shape our world and can become a source of financial fortune, and fame so it is important that the patent application is filed correctly. The better the legal protection for an invention, the better the outcome.

About Lynch LLP

Lynch LLP helps clients large and small protect their inventions across a wide range of practice areas. We have specialized expertise in a wide range of technical fields and focus our practice on providing strategic guidance and services including patent prosecution as well as strategic patent counseling. We also have experience with clearance searching, prior art searching, product licensing, as well as litigation and enforcement of patent and other intellectual property rights.

Patent attorneys at Lynch LLP have focused technical backgrounds that give us the breadth of scientific knowledge to write patent applications that not only capture a new and novel invention, but that also create an umbrella of coverage extending beyond the exact confines of the invention. We combine our experience as patent attorneys with our experience with patent litigation to prepare and file patent applications of all types that are created to withstand scrutiny and to maximize enforceability. Our expertise extends into negotiating and drafting licensing agreements.

We have experience representing plaintiffs and defendants in a wide variety of proceedings before courts and the USPTO, crafting patent strategies that complement and further our clients’ business interests.

We have experience filing utility patents and design patents to protect all aspects of your invention. Visit Lynch LLP at www.lynchllp.com to set up a free consultation.

