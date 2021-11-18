Blue Marble Geographics Releases an Update to Geographic Calculator
With a new IOGP Online Registry import method, Geographic Calculator 2020 SP2 allows users to connect with the new EPSG Geodetic Parameter Dataset.
Time-dependent positioning methods represent a major area of development for which support is continually added. The latest transformations and coordinate systems can be imported from GeoCalc Online.”HALLOWELL, MAINE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Marble Geographics® is pleased to announce the availability of Geographic Calculator® 2020 SP2, an update to the program ensuring the latest methods for advanced coordinate transformations.
— Scott Webber, Quality Assurance Analyst
Geographic Calculator is the industry-leading standard in advanced coordinate system management and transformation. With users across industries worldwide, Blue Marble and the team behind Geographic Calculator pushes forward to provide the most innovative tools for coordinate system management.
The SP2 release of Geographic Calculator supports object imports from IOGP online registries as a method to improve and customize the local datasource. Whether importing updated objects from the new EPSG Geodetic Parameter Dataset or custom online registries, Geographic Calculator shows objects not currently in the datasource and allows for easy import. Continuing to stay up to date with recently published coordinate systems and transformations, time-specific eight-parameter transformations are now included and available for use in the calculator as the datasource has been updated to match the EPSG 10.038 standard.
“Geographic Calculator 2020 SP2 demonstrates the ongoing efforts of Blue Marble Geographics to stay at the forefront of advances in geodetics,” said Scott Webber, Quality Assurance Analyst. “Time-dependent positioning methods represent a major area of development for which support is continually added. The latest transformations and coordinate systems can easily be imported from the GeoCalc Online Registry or through a new interface for IOGP registries such as EPSG. As always, quality assurance is a driving principle in the evolution of Geographic Calculator.”
Since 1993, Geographic Calculator has been the coordinate conversion tool of choice for GIS and survey professionals around the world. The software quickly grew in popularity over that first decade and has maintained its reputation as the best coordinate conversion solution on the market.
More information about Geographic Calculator 2020 can be found at https://www.bluemarblegeo.com/geographic-calculator/
###
As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographics® provides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble’s expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.
Blue Marble’s products include Geographic Calculator®, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper®, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro®, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.
For nearly three decades, Blue Marble’s products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information visit: www.bluemarblegeo.com
Cintia Miranda
Blue Marble Geographics
+1 207-622-4622
cintiam@Bluemarblegeo.com