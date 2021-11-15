Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Senator Patrick Leahy

“Patrick Leahy has been an extraordinary legislator and leader for Vermont and for our country. In the forty-six years he has served in the United States Senate, he has been a tireless fighter for justice, for opportunity, and for Democratic principles of good government For the People. I have been proud to serve in the Congress alongside Sen. Leahy for more than four decades, but we’ve known each other even longer, having been at Georgetown Law School together. I have enjoyed working closely together with him on issues like securing equality for Americans with disabilities, protecting justice and the rule of law, making health care more affordable for Americans, and reforming the earmark process to make it more accountable and transparent while benefitting communities across our country.

“As a prosecutor, a Senator, as chair of three critical Senate committees, and as President Pro Tempore and Dean of the Senate, Sen. Leahy has dedicated his life and career to public service and to the work of making America stronger, safer, more just, and more replete with opportunities for its people. After he steps down at the end of this Congress, the Senate – and, indeed, Capitol Hill – will be the lesser for it. He will be greatly missed by his colleagues, by Vermonters, and by the many Americans who have had the opportunity to interact with this genial, warm, good-natured, and kind-hearted man of intellect, deep institutional knowledge, and firm commitment to our Constitution. I join in wishing Sen. Leahy all the best in his retirement and look forward to continuing to work closely with him throughout the remainder of the 117th Congress."