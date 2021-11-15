Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Crahan vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

13 September 2005

Contact: Beth Riggert, Communications Counsel Supreme Court of Missouri Desk: 573-751-3676 Cell: 573-619-2849

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission now is accepting applications for the position of judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, to fill the vacancy due to the August 29, 2005, death of Judge Lawrence G. Crahan, who served on the court for nearly 13 years.

The commission will accept applications until 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2005. The commission will meet Thursday and Friday, December 8 and 9, 2005, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, in the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis, Missouri, to conduct interviews and to select a panel of three applicants for submission to the governor.

Applicants may download an application and accompanying rules and instructions by clicking here: Crahan vacancy on Court of Appeals, Eastern District.

The Missouri constitution requires that a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years, and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection.