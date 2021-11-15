Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Russell vacancy on Court of Appeals, Eastern District

28 September 2004

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission now is accepting applications for the position of Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, to fill the vacancy due to Judge Mary Rhodes Russell's appointment to the Supreme Court of Missouri.

Applications will be received until 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2004. The Commission will meet Wednesday and Thursday, October 27 and 28, 2004, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, in St. Louis, Missouri, to conduct interviews and to select a panel of three applicants for submission to the Governor.

Applicants may download an application and accompanying rules and instructions by clicking here: Court of Appeals vacancy 09-28-04.

The Missouri Constitution requires that a Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a citizen of the United States for at least 15 years, and a qualified voter of Missouri for at least nine years next preceding selection.