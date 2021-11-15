Appellate Judicial Commission announces nominees for Russell vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

28 October 2004

Contact: Beth Riggert, Communications Counsel Supreme Court of Missouri Desk: 573-751-3676 Cell: 573-619-2849

ST. LOUIS – Ronnie L. White, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri and chair of the Appellate Judicial Commission, announced today that the Commission has submitted to Gov. Bob Holden its panel of nominees to fill a vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. The vacancy exists due to the appointment of the Honorable Mary Rhodes Russell to the Supreme Court of Missouri.

The panel consists of the Honorable Nannette A. Baker, Lawrence Carl Friedman and Erwin O. Switzer III.

Baker is a circuit judge in the 22nd Judicial Circuit (St. Louis City). She was born October 3, 1957, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She received her bachelor of science degree in 1978 from The University of Tennessee at Knoxville and her law degree in 1994 from Saint Louis University School of Law. Baker lives in St. Louis.

Friedman is a partner in the St. Louis law firm of Thompson Coburn LLP. He was born March 16, 1956, in St. Louis. He received his bachelor's degree, magna cum laude, in 1978 from Columbia University in New York. In 1983, he received his master's of public administration degree from Princeton University in Princeton, N.J., and his law degree from Columbia University School of Law. Friedman lives in St. Louis.

Switzer is special chief counsel for the Office of the Missouri Attorney General. He was born February 25, 1956, in St. Louis. He received his bachelor's degree, magna cum laude, in 1978 and his law degree, cum laude, in 1981, both from Saint Louis University. Switzer lives in St. Louis.

Gov. Holden has 60 days to select one member of the panel to fill the vacancy. If the governor should fail to do so, the Missouri constitution directs the Commission to make the appointment.

Newsroom - ED